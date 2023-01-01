Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ice cream sandwiches in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve ice cream sandwiches

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen

525 N 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich$7.50
House made vanilla ice cream between two of our chef's chocolate chip cookies with a caramel and chocolate drizzle.
More about The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Rowhome Coffee - Front Street

2152 North Front Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jelly Donut Ice Cream Sandwich$5.00
More about Rowhome Coffee - Front Street
Main pic

 

Twist Creamery - 1537 Cecil B Moore Ave

1537 Cecil B Moore Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ICE CREAM SANDWICH$4.25
More about Twist Creamery - 1537 Cecil B Moore Ave
Race Street Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Race Street Cafe

208 Race St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ice Cream Sandwich$8.00
two waffle toast point sandwiches with house made vanilla ice cream, toasted coconut shavings and a blue agave drizzle
More about Race Street Cafe
Rowhome Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Rowhome Coffee - Pine Street

2536 Pine Street, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jelly Donut Ice Cream Sandwich$5.00
Cannoli Ice Cream Sandwich$5.00
More about Rowhome Coffee - Pine Street
Item pic

 

The Abbaye

637 N. 3rd street, Phila

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgian Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich$10.00
Salted Caramel ice cream between Belgian sugar waffles coated in chocolate with crushed peanuts
More about The Abbaye

