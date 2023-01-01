Ice cream sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve ice cream sandwiches
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
525 N 11th St, Philadelphia
|Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
|$7.50
House made vanilla ice cream between two of our chef's chocolate chip cookies with a caramel and chocolate drizzle.
Rowhome Coffee - Front Street
2152 North Front Street, Philadelphia
|Jelly Donut Ice Cream Sandwich
|$5.00
Twist Creamery - 1537 Cecil B Moore Ave
1537 Cecil B Moore Ave, Philadelphia
|ICE CREAM SANDWICH
|$4.25
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Race Street Cafe
208 Race St, Philadelphia
|Ice Cream Sandwich
|$8.00
two waffle toast point sandwiches with house made vanilla ice cream, toasted coconut shavings and a blue agave drizzle
SANDWICHES
Rowhome Coffee - Pine Street
2536 Pine Street, Philadelphia
|Jelly Donut Ice Cream Sandwich
|$5.00
|Cannoli Ice Cream Sandwich
|$5.00