Italian salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve italian salad
Cry Baby Pasta
627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|TO-Italian Salad
|$13.00
radicchio, frisee, salami, provolone, pepperoncini, italian dressing
Liberty Kitchen PHL - 1244 N Front St
1244 N Front St, Philadelphia
|8 oz Italian Chicken Salad side
|$6.50
Roasted chicken, house creamy balsamic dressing
|8 oz Italian Tuna Salad side
|$6.50
House dry tuna
PIZZA
20th Street Pizza
108 S 20th St, Philadelphia
|Italian Salad
|$12.00
Local lettuces, tomatoes, red onion, green olives, pistachios, fresh herbs, sourdough croutons, roasted garlic vinaigrette