Italian salad in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve italian salad

Item pic

 

Cry Baby Pasta

627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (841 reviews)
Takeout
TO-Italian Salad$13.00
radicchio, frisee, salami, provolone, pepperoncini, italian dressing
More about Cry Baby Pasta
Item pic

 

Liberty Kitchen PHL - 1244 N Front St

1244 N Front St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8 oz Italian Chicken Salad side$6.50
Roasted chicken, house creamy balsamic dressing
8 oz Italian Tuna Salad side$6.50
House dry tuna
More about Liberty Kitchen PHL - 1244 N Front St
Italian Salad image

PIZZA

20th Street Pizza

108 S 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (247 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Salad$12.00
Local lettuces, tomatoes, red onion, green olives, pistachios, fresh herbs, sourdough croutons, roasted garlic vinaigrette
More about 20th Street Pizza
Main pic

 

The Sandwich Corner Market

1945 Poplar Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Pasta Salad$4.75
pasta | pepperoni | sharp provolone | peppers | onions
More about The Sandwich Corner Market

