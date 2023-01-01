Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sausage sandwiches in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve italian sausage sandwiches

Ground Up Cafe and Coffee

1926 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Italian Sausage Sandwich$9.25
Italian Sausage, Potatoes, Fried Onions, Eggs and Provolone Cheese on a Long Roll
Blazerz Food Joint

1436 South St, philadelphia

Italian Sausage Patty Sandwich$12.00
Broccoli rabe, peppers, onions, fried garlic, garlic mayonnaise, and sharp provolone
Triangle Tavern - 1338 S 10th St

1338 S 10th St, Philadelphia

ITALIAN SAUSAGE SANDWICH$18.00
grilled sausage, roasted red peppers, arugula, fresh mozzarella, pistachio pesto, pickled red onion
