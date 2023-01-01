Italian sausage sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve italian sausage sandwiches
Ground Up Cafe and Coffee
1926 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Italian Sausage Sandwich
|$9.25
Italian Sausage, Potatoes, Fried Onions, Eggs and Provolone Cheese on a Long Roll
Blazerz Food Joint
1436 South St, philadelphia
|Italian Sausage Patty Sandwich
|$12.00
Broccoli rabe, peppers, onions, fried garlic, garlic mayonnaise, and sharp provolone