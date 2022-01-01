Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve italian subs

Item pic

 

Lucky's Trading Co.

5154 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Hoagie$15.00
Hot Capicola, Hot Soppressata, Mortadella with Pistachio, Proscuitto, Hoagie Spread, Sharp Provolone, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onion, Oil & Red Wine Vinegar on a long seeded roll from our friends at Liscio's Bakery! **No Modifcations**
More about Lucky's Trading Co.
Item pic

 

Figo

1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Italian Hoagie$11.00
Capicola, salami, pepper ham, spicy ham, sharp provolone, oil and vinegar
(all hoagies served with lettuce, tomato, & herbed oregano onions)
More about Figo
Item pic

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Hoagie$9.75
Genoa Salami, Capicola, Prosciutto and Sharp Provolone. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Oregano. Your Choice of Mayo, Olive Oil or Vinegar.
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Italian Special Hoagie image

 

Old Nelson II Food Co

35 S 13th St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Special Hoagie$8.99
Pepper ham, Genoa salami, cappy ham, prosciutto, & sharp provolone
More about Old Nelson II Food Co
Italian Hoagie Eggroll image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Cheu Fishtown

1416 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (2559 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Hoagie Eggroll$11.00
italian meats, provolone, pepper relish
More about Cheu Fishtown
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees) image

 

2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Hoagie$8.50
Genoa, salami. Ham, capicola, mortadella choice cheese lettuce, tomato, onion, sprinkle of oregano on a 8 inch long roll
More about 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

