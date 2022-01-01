Italian subs in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve italian subs
More about Lucky's Trading Co.
Lucky's Trading Co.
5154 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Italian Hoagie
|$15.00
Hot Capicola, Hot Soppressata, Mortadella with Pistachio, Proscuitto, Hoagie Spread, Sharp Provolone, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onion, Oil & Red Wine Vinegar on a long seeded roll from our friends at Liscio's Bakery! **No Modifcations**
More about Figo
Figo
1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia
|Italian Hoagie
|$11.00
Capicola, salami, pepper ham, spicy ham, sharp provolone, oil and vinegar
(all hoagies served with lettuce, tomato, & herbed oregano onions)
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Italian Hoagie
|$9.75
Genoa Salami, Capicola, Prosciutto and Sharp Provolone. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Oregano. Your Choice of Mayo, Olive Oil or Vinegar.
More about Old Nelson II Food Co
Old Nelson II Food Co
35 S 13th St., Philadelphia
|Italian Special Hoagie
|$8.99
Pepper ham, Genoa salami, cappy ham, prosciutto, & sharp provolone
More about Cheu Fishtown
RAMEN • NOODLES
Cheu Fishtown
1416 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia
|Italian Hoagie Eggroll
|$11.00
italian meats, provolone, pepper relish