Italian wedding soup in
Philadelphia
/
Philadelphia
/
Italian Wedding Soup
Philadelphia restaurants that serve italian wedding soup
The Hart of Catering & Cafe
2101 Sansom St, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Italian Wedding Soup
$6.00
More about The Hart of Catering & Cafe
Triangle Tavern - 1338 S 10th St
1338 S 10th St, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
VEGAN ITALIAN WEDDING SOUP
$12.00
More about Triangle Tavern - 1338 S 10th St
