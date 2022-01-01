Kale caesar salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve kale caesar salad
High Street Provisions
3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$50.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Good Spoon Soupery
1400 N Front St, Philadelphia
|Kale Caesar Salad Bowl
|$9.50
All the caesar goodness without the wrap! Local kale tossed in our fave homemade caesar dressing with crunchy croutons. Vegetarian (OR add roasted chicken!), Gluten-free without croutons.
Greens and Grains - Philly
1700 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
|Kale Chk'n Caesar Salad
|$11.95
Marinated California Kale topped with cucumbers, onions, house-made pita chip croutons and vegan chk'n! Served with our amazing Vegan Caesar dressing on the side! Includes grilled pita bread upon request. Try adding avocado! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY