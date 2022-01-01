Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale caesar salad in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve kale caesar salad

High Street Provisions

3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

Kale Caesar Salad$50.00
More about High Street Provisions
SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Good Spoon Soupery

1400 N Front St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (191 reviews)
Kale Caesar Salad Bowl$9.50
All the caesar goodness without the wrap! Local kale tossed in our fave homemade caesar dressing with crunchy croutons. Vegetarian (OR add roasted chicken!), Gluten-free without croutons.
More about Good Spoon Soupery
Greens and Grains - Philly

1700 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

Kale Chk'n Caesar Salad$11.95
Marinated California Kale topped with cucumbers, onions, house-made pita chip croutons and vegan chk'n! Served with our amazing Vegan Caesar dressing on the side! Includes grilled pita bread upon request. Try adding avocado! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
More about Greens and Grains - Philly

