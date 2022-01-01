Kale salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve kale salad
More about High Street Provisions
High Street Provisions
3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$50.00
More about K'Far
K'Far
110 S. 19th Street, Philadelphia
|Tuscan Kale Salad
|$12.00
Kale, quinoa, roasted beets, pickled celery, pistachio vinaigretteA 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!
More about Chick's
Chick's
1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia
|Roasted Beet & Baby Kale Salad
|$14.00
goat cheese, avocado, pickled onions, pistachio, truffle sherry vinaigrette
More about Wm. Mulherin's Sons
PIZZA • TAPAS
Wm. Mulherin's Sons
1355 N Front St, Philadelphia
|Warm Kale Salad
|$16.00
Curried, caesar, hazelnuts, asiago frico, farro
More about Good Spoon Soupery
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Good Spoon Soupery
1400 N Front St, Philadelphia
|Kale Caesar Salad Bowl
|$9.50
All the caesar goodness without the wrap! Local kale tossed in our fave homemade caesar dressing with crunchy croutons. Vegetarian (OR add roasted chicken!), Gluten-free without croutons.
|Kale Salad
|$9.50
Local kale, shredded red cabbage, mixed greens, carrots, radishes and spiced roasted peanuts with coconut-lime dressing. Vegan and gluten-free.
More about Greens and Grains - Philly
Greens and Grains - Philly
1700 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
|Kale Chk'n Caesar Salad
|$11.95
Marinated California Kale topped with cucumbers, onions, house-made pita chip croutons and vegan chk'n! Served with our amazing Vegan Caesar dressing on the side! Includes grilled pita bread upon request. Try adding avocado! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
More about Taqueria Amor
Taqueria Amor
4410 Main Street, Philadelphia
|KALE SALAD
|$11.95
GREEN KALE & FRISEE SALAD TOSSED WITH COTIJA CHEESE, AND CRISPY GARBANZO BEANS. SERVED WITH LEMON VINAIGRETTE ON THE SIDE.
|KALE SALAD ONLY
|$11.95
GREEN KALE & FRISEE SALAD TOSSED WITH COTIJA CHEESE, AND CRISPY GARBANZO BEANS. SERVED WITH LEMON VINAIGRETTE ON THE SIDE.
More about North Third
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
North Third
801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$13.00
Crispy Fried Cauliflower, Blue Cheese, N. 3rd’s Famous Buffalo Sauce (Buffalo & Blue Cheese on side)
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
|Wings - One Pound
|$16.00
One pound of N. 3rd's famous wings with your choice of sauce
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
|Eggplant Fries
|$8.00
Sriracha Aioli
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.