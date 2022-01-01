Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve kale salad

High Street Provisions

3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

Kale Caesar Salad$50.00
More about High Street Provisions
K'Far

110 S. 19th Street, Philadelphia

Tuscan Kale Salad$12.00
Kale, quinoa, roasted beets, pickled celery, pistachio vinaigretteA 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!
More about K'Far
Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

Roasted Beet & Baby Kale Salad$14.00
goat cheese, avocado, pickled onions, pistachio, truffle sherry vinaigrette
More about Chick's
PIZZA • TAPAS

Wm. Mulherin's Sons

1355 N Front St, Philadelphia

Warm Kale Salad$16.00
Curried, caesar, hazelnuts, asiago frico, farro
More about Wm. Mulherin's Sons
SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Good Spoon Soupery

1400 N Front St, Philadelphia

Kale Caesar Salad Bowl$9.50
All the caesar goodness without the wrap! Local kale tossed in our fave homemade caesar dressing with crunchy croutons. Vegetarian (OR add roasted chicken!), Gluten-free without croutons.
Kale Salad$9.50
Local kale, shredded red cabbage, mixed greens, carrots, radishes and spiced roasted peanuts with coconut-lime dressing. Vegan and gluten-free.
More about Good Spoon Soupery
Greens and Grains - Philly

1700 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

Kale Chk'n Caesar Salad$11.95
Marinated California Kale topped with cucumbers, onions, house-made pita chip croutons and vegan chk'n! Served with our amazing Vegan Caesar dressing on the side! Includes grilled pita bread upon request. Try adding avocado! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
More about Greens and Grains - Philly
Taqueria Amor

4410 Main Street, Philadelphia

KALE SALAD$11.95
GREEN KALE & FRISEE SALAD TOSSED WITH COTIJA CHEESE, AND CRISPY GARBANZO BEANS. SERVED WITH LEMON VINAIGRETTE ON THE SIDE.
KALE SALAD ONLY$11.95
GREEN KALE & FRISEE SALAD TOSSED WITH COTIJA CHEESE, AND CRISPY GARBANZO BEANS. SERVED WITH LEMON VINAIGRETTE ON THE SIDE.
More about Taqueria Amor
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

North Third

801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia

Buffalo Cauliflower$13.00
Crispy Fried Cauliflower, Blue Cheese, N. 3rd’s Famous Buffalo Sauce (Buffalo & Blue Cheese on side)
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
Wings - One Pound$16.00
One pound of N. 3rd's famous wings with your choice of sauce
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
Eggplant Fries$8.00
Sriracha Aioli
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
More about North Third

