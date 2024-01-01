Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve katsu

Consumer pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Mike's BBQ

1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1122 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1 # Japanese katsu wings$14.50
Katsu Wings 1/2#$8.50
Japanese BBQ sauce
Katsu Wings 1#$14.50
Japanese BBQ sauce
More about Mike's BBQ
Consumer pic

 

WinKitchen PHL - PHL International Airport F Terminal

Philadelphia International Airport 8500 Essington Avenue Terminal F, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Katsu$15.49
Aromatic hot glaze
More about WinKitchen PHL - PHL International Airport F Terminal
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Curry Don$24.95
Japanese style breaded chicken curry over furikake rice on a hot stone bowl. Comes with miso soup or house green salad
Chicken Katsu$20.95
Japanese style breaded chicken cutlets served with torikatsu sauce. Comes with miso soup or house green salad
Chicken Katsu Lunch Box$14.95
Japanese style breaded white chicken breast, glazed with Katsu sauce. Lunch box comes with 2pc of dumplings (fried or steamed), white rice, and soup or salad
More about Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Cheu Fishtown

1416 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (2559 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bone In Pork Chop Katsu$32.00
watercress salad, lemon, japanese BBQ sauce
More about Cheu Fishtown
Restaurant banner

 

The Jim -

1701 S 8th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Katsu w/ jalapeno$11.00
More about The Jim -
Item pic

 

Kai

12 S 10th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Katsu Don$13.95
Lightly breaded cutlet, caramelized onions, egg, scallions in sweet soy dashi sauce over rice.
LUNCH E - KATSU$11.00
Served with 2pc Pork Gyoza, salad and rice
JAPANESE CURRY KATSU CHICKEN$11.00
Lightly breaded chicken cutlet with Japanese curry over rice
More about Kai
Item pic

 

Oishi Yakitori Sushi - 246 South 11th Street

246 South 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN KATSU$6.00
Scallions and yum yum sauce
More about Oishi Yakitori Sushi - 246 South 11th Street

