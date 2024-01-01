Katsu in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve katsu
More about Mike's BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Mike's BBQ
1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia
|1 # Japanese katsu wings
|$14.50
|Katsu Wings 1/2#
|$8.50
Japanese BBQ sauce
|Katsu Wings 1#
|$14.50
Japanese BBQ sauce
More about WinKitchen PHL - PHL International Airport F Terminal
WinKitchen PHL - PHL International Airport F Terminal
Philadelphia International Airport 8500 Essington Avenue Terminal F, Philadelphia
|Chicken Katsu
|$15.49
Aromatic hot glaze
More about Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|Chicken Katsu Curry Don
|$24.95
Japanese style breaded chicken curry over furikake rice on a hot stone bowl. Comes with miso soup or house green salad
|Chicken Katsu
|$20.95
Japanese style breaded chicken cutlets served with torikatsu sauce. Comes with miso soup or house green salad
|Chicken Katsu Lunch Box
|$14.95
Japanese style breaded white chicken breast, glazed with Katsu sauce. Lunch box comes with 2pc of dumplings (fried or steamed), white rice, and soup or salad
More about Cheu Fishtown
RAMEN • NOODLES
Cheu Fishtown
1416 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia
|Bone In Pork Chop Katsu
|$32.00
watercress salad, lemon, japanese BBQ sauce
More about Kai
Kai
12 S 10th St, Philadelphia
|Katsu Don
|$13.95
Lightly breaded cutlet, caramelized onions, egg, scallions in sweet soy dashi sauce over rice.
|LUNCH E - KATSU
|$11.00
Served with 2pc Pork Gyoza, salad and rice
|JAPANESE CURRY KATSU CHICKEN
|$11.00
Lightly breaded chicken cutlet with Japanese curry over rice