Kebabs in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve kebabs
Stina
1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia
|Moroccan Chicken Kebab
|$17.00
Moroccan Chicken Kebabs with tabouleh, tzaziki, pita and pickled vegetables
Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters
2004 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Lamb Kebab
|$6.25
Indian spiced Shami Kebab(Ground Lamb patty), Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lali Restaurant
744 RED LION, PHILADELPHIA
|Chicken kebab
|$10.49
Pickle with baked tomato and young garlic,served with pickled onions and pita bread
|BEEF KEBAB
|$13.49
|Lamb Kebab
|$10.49
Pickle with sumac and garlic, fry with melted butter, serve with pita bread and pickled onions
Kanella
1001 Spruce St,, Philadelphia
|Salmon Kebab
|$16.00
Salmon cubes, grilled lettuce, rice pilav with orzo served with pita