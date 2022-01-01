Kebabs in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve kebabs

Moroccan Chicken Kebab image

 

Stina

1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Moroccan Chicken Kebab$17.00
Moroccan Chicken Kebabs with tabouleh, tzaziki, pita and pickled vegetables
More about Stina
Lamb Kebab image

 

Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters

2004 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (668 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Kebab$6.25
Indian spiced Shami Kebab(Ground Lamb patty), Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions
More about Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters
Chicken kebab image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lali Restaurant

744 RED LION, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken kebab$10.49
Pickle with baked tomato and young garlic,served with pickled onions and pita bread
BEEF KEBAB$13.49
Lamb Kebab$10.49
Pickle with sumac and garlic, fry with melted butter, serve with pita bread and pickled onions
More about Lali Restaurant
e3314710-0d4f-4e62-89c7-98d1258828f1 image

 

Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters

1115 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
Takeout
Lamb Kebab$6.25
Indian spiced Shami Kebab(Ground Lamb patty), Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions
More about Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters
Item pic

 

Kanella

1001 Spruce St,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Kebab$16.00
Salmon cubes, grilled lettuce, rice pilav with orzo served with pita
More about Kanella

