Lamb burgers in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve lamb burgers

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill

4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Charbroiled Lamb Burger$10.95
Made with a flavorful homemade lamb patty grilled over wood charcoal. Topped with American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and our special Burger sauce. Comes in a toasted buttery brioche burger bun.
More about Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
Wood Grilled Lamb Burger TG image

 

South Restaurant & Jazz Club

600 N Broad St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wood Grilled Lamb Burger TG$16.00
chipotle-cinnamon spiced, local smoked Cheddar cheese, fried green tomato, red tomato jam on a brioche bun - served with fries
More about South Restaurant & Jazz Club
Chick's image

 

Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Burger$18.00
shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, bell pepper, feta cheese, tzatiki Sauce
More about Chick's
Strangelove's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Strangelove's

216 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1203 reviews)
Takeout
LAMB BURGER$15.00
More about Strangelove's
The Wiz Café image

 

The Wiz Café

3622 n 17th st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wizard Lamb Burger$14.00
More about The Wiz Café

