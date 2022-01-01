Lamb burgers in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve lamb burgers
More about Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Charbroiled Lamb Burger
|$10.95
Made with a flavorful homemade lamb patty grilled over wood charcoal. Topped with American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and our special Burger sauce. Comes in a toasted buttery brioche burger bun.
More about South Restaurant & Jazz Club
South Restaurant & Jazz Club
600 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|Wood Grilled Lamb Burger TG
|$16.00
chipotle-cinnamon spiced, local smoked Cheddar cheese, fried green tomato, red tomato jam on a brioche bun - served with fries
More about Chick's
Chick's
1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia
|Lamb Burger
|$18.00
shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, bell pepper, feta cheese, tzatiki Sauce
More about Strangelove's
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Strangelove's
216 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia
|LAMB BURGER
|$15.00