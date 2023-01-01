Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb shanks in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve lamb shanks

Barbuzzo image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Barbuzzo

110 south 13th street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (9884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Lamb Shank$25.00
fontina polenta, fermented sunchoke-herb salad, oil cured olive, golden raisins
More about Barbuzzo
Banner pic

 

Spice Finch - 220 S 17th St

220 S 17th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Shank$75.00
date-braised lamb shank served with couscous salad and vegetables
More about Spice Finch - 220 S 17th St
Consumer pic

 

Thanal Indian Tavern

1939 Arch Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Shank Roganjosh$28.99
Slow roasted lamb shank topped enriched stew of browned onions
More about Thanal Indian Tavern
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
East India Lamb Shank (GF) *$31.00
(With Complementary Basmati Rice) Slow-braised Halal Lamb shank (on the bone) cooked in a mix of caramelized Onions, green Cardamom, Mace & Cashew Nuts
( * ) This Dish Contains Nuts
More about Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Chocolate Mousse

Veggie Tacos

Seafood Soup

Field Green Salad

Belgian Waffles

Cobbler

Crab Cakes

Avocado Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Wynnewood

No reviews yet

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (747 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (725 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (720 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston