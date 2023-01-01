Lamb shanks in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve lamb shanks
More about Barbuzzo
PIZZA • TAPAS
Barbuzzo
110 south 13th street, Philadelphia
|Braised Lamb Shank
|$25.00
fontina polenta, fermented sunchoke-herb salad, oil cured olive, golden raisins
More about Spice Finch - 220 S 17th St
Spice Finch - 220 S 17th St
220 S 17th St, Philadelphia
|Lamb Shank
|$75.00
date-braised lamb shank served with couscous salad and vegetables
More about Thanal Indian Tavern
Thanal Indian Tavern
1939 Arch Street, Philadelphia
|Lamb Shank Roganjosh
|$28.99
Slow roasted lamb shank topped enriched stew of browned onions
More about Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
GRILL • CHICKEN
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|East India Lamb Shank (GF) *
|$31.00
(With Complementary Basmati Rice) Slow-braised Halal Lamb shank (on the bone) cooked in a mix of caramelized Onions, green Cardamom, Mace & Cashew Nuts
( * ) This Dish Contains Nuts