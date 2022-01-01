Lasagna in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve lasagna
FRENCH FRIES
Felly Bistro Online Ordering
769 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Truly vegetable and mushroom lasagna - GF/V
|$17.00
Thinly sliced layers of zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, and spinach baked with a cracked black pepper béchamel with ricotta. Served with a light tomato basil sauce.
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Lasagna
|$60.00
|Lasagna
|$15.95
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Carmela
2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152, Philadelphia
|Lasagna bolognese
|$18.00
Hand made lasagna sheets, Ground veal, pork, beef, tomato, whipped ricotta
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Quick Fixx
1511 South St, Philadelphia
|Gnocchi Lasagna
|$12.50
Soft ricotta gnocchi layered with cream and Bolognese topped with melted fresh mozzarella
|Veggie Gnocchi Lasagna
|$12.50
Soft ricotta gnocchi layered with cream and primavera sauce topped with melted fresh mozzarella
La Fontana Della Citta
1701 Spruce Street, Philadelphia
|Lasagna Bolognese
|$26.95
Volstead by Unity
4371 Main Street, Philadephia
|Bootlegger Lasagna
|$24.00
Gluten free layers of almond flour pasta, san marzano marinara, mirepoix, house made Italian grounds, almond ricotta, vegan mozzarella. Topped with fresh basil and brazil nut parmesan
*contains nuts and gluten in baguette*