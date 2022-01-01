Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve lasagna

Felly Bistro Online Ordering image

FRENCH FRIES

Felly Bistro Online Ordering

769 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Truly vegetable and mushroom lasagna - GF/V$17.00
Thinly sliced layers of zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, and spinach baked with a cracked black pepper béchamel with ricotta. Served with a light tomato basil sauce.
More about Felly Bistro Online Ordering
Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna$60.00
Lasagna$15.95
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Cafe Carmela image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Carmela

2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna bolognese$18.00
Hand made lasagna sheets, Ground veal, pork, beef, tomato, whipped ricotta
More about Cafe Carmela
The Quick Fixx image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Quick Fixx

1511 South St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi Lasagna$12.50
Soft ricotta gnocchi layered with cream and Bolognese topped with melted fresh mozzarella
Veggie Gnocchi Lasagna$12.50
Soft ricotta gnocchi layered with cream and primavera sauce topped with melted fresh mozzarella
More about The Quick Fixx
Item pic

 

La Fontana Della Citta

1701 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1780 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna Bolognese$26.95
More about La Fontana Della Citta
Item pic

 

Volstead by Unity

4371 Main Street, Philadephia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bootlegger Lasagna$24.00
Gluten free layers of almond flour pasta, san marzano marinara, mirepoix, house made Italian grounds, almond ricotta, vegan mozzarella. Topped with fresh basil and brazil nut parmesan
*contains nuts and gluten in baguette*
More about Volstead by Unity
Item pic

PASTA

Mangia Macaroni

1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (905 reviews)
Takeout
LASAGNA BOLOGNESE$56.00
LARGE LASAGNA "ROMAN STYLE"$14.99
LASAGNA BOLOGNESE$16.00
Beef, Pork & Veal
More about Mangia Macaroni

