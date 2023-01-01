Leche cake in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve leche cake
El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Tres Leches Cake
|$9.00
3 milk cake with pineapple orange marmalade and chantilly cream
|Tres Leches Margarita Lime Cake
|$8.00
sponge cake with lime butter cream, caramel and fresh berries
Loco Pez - Fishtown
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia
|Tres Leches Cake
|$6.00
House made butter cake with coconut milk, pineapple, and whipped cream.
|Dulce de leche Cheese Cake
|$4.00
Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant
207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Tres Leches Cake
|$8.00
Mission Taqueria
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
|Coconut Tres Leches Cake
|$8.00
She's Back BB, and GF too!!! Served with a mango puree and topped with fresh whipped cream, toasted coconut, lime zest, & pineapple.
