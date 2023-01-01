Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leche cake in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve leche cake

El Poquito image

 

El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave

8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (3164 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$9.00
3 milk cake with pineapple orange marmalade and chantilly cream
Tres Leches Margarita Lime Cake$8.00
sponge cake with lime butter cream, caramel and fresh berries
More about El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
Loco Pez image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - Fishtown

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$6.00
House made butter cake with coconut milk, pineapple, and whipped cream.
Dulce de leche Cheese Cake$4.00
More about Loco Pez - Fishtown
Chick's image

 

Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$8.50
More about Chick's
Item pic

GRILL

Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$8.00
More about Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant
Loco Pez image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - West Philadelphia

4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia

Avg 3.9 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$6.00
House made butter cake with coconut milk, pineapple, and whipped cream.
More about Loco Pez - West Philadelphia
Item pic

TACOS

Mission Taqueria

1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (654 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Tres Leches Cake$8.00
She's Back BB, and GF too!!! Served with a mango puree and topped with fresh whipped cream, toasted coconut, lime zest, & pineapple.
More about Mission Taqueria
Loco Pez image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$6.00
House made butter cake with coconut milk, pineapple, and whipped cream.
More about Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital
Consumer pic

 

Samuel's

1523 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Cake Slice$9.00
More about Samuel's

