Lemon tarts in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve lemon tarts
More about The Bagel Place
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Place
404 Queen St, Philadelphia
|Jalapeno Cheddar Scone
|$3.50
More about P.S. & Co.
P.S. & Co.
1706 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Organic Lemon Meringue Tart
|$12.00
All Ingredients are 100% Organic. Ingredients: Sugar cookie crust made with Myokos Butter, coconut oil, cane sugar, flax, water, vanilla extract, salt, baking powder, xantham, tapioca, white rice flour, coconut flour. Filling is made with Lemon curd, Meringue is made with Aquafaba, Cane Sugar, Agar, Xantham Gum and Marshmallow Topping is made with Cane Sugar, Agar, Brown Rice Syrup, Aquafaba and Xantham Gum.
More about BLOOMSDAY
PASTRY
BLOOMSDAY
414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|BLUEBERRY BAKEWELL TART WITH LEMON AND MERINGUE
|$7.00
|LEMON TART
|$5.00
More about Walnut Hill College - 4207 Walnut Street
Walnut Hill College - 4207 Walnut Street
4207 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Lemon Tart
|$3.50