Lemon tarts in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve lemon tarts

The Bagel Place image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Place

404 Queen St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (2166 reviews)
Takeout
Jalapeno Cheddar Scone$3.50
Item pic

 

P.S. & Co.

1706 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Organic Lemon Meringue Tart$12.00
All Ingredients are 100% Organic. Ingredients: Sugar cookie crust made with Myokos Butter, coconut oil, cane sugar, flax, water, vanilla extract, salt, baking powder, xantham, tapioca, white rice flour, coconut flour. Filling is made with Lemon curd, Meringue is made with Aquafaba, Cane Sugar, Agar, Xantham Gum and Marshmallow Topping is made with Cane Sugar, Agar, Brown Rice Syrup, Aquafaba and Xantham Gum.
BLOOMSDAY image

PASTRY

BLOOMSDAY

414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (886 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BLUEBERRY BAKEWELL TART WITH LEMON AND MERINGUE$7.00
LEMON TART$5.00
Consumer pic

 

Walnut Hill College - 4207 Walnut Street

4207 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Tart$3.50
Item pic

 

American Sardine Bar

1800 Federal St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Tart$10.00
Shortbread crust, lemon curd, whipped cream, strawberry pineapple sauce, fresh blueberries.
