Lo mein in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve lo mein

Wokworks ShopRite Roxborough

6901 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Szechuan Lo Mein$13.00
halal lemongrass grilled chicken, wok-seared market vegetables, fresh lo mein noodle, and special chili oil sauce topped with scallion and white sesame seed -10/10 spicy-
Lo Mein in Chili Oil$4.00
fresh lo mein noodles in our housemade szechuan chili oil
Dan Dan Lo Mein$13.00
halal lemongrass grilled chicken, wok-seared market vegetables, lo mein noodle, and tahini dan dan sauce topped with scallion and white sesame seed -7/10 spicy-
New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine

4260 Main Street, Philadelphia

Signature Lo Mein$12.00
egg noodles, scallion, napa, carrot, bean sprout, savory soy sauce
