Lobster fried rice in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve lobster fried rice

Item pic

 

Sang Kee Peking Duck House

238 N 9th St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lobster Fried Rice 龙虾炒饭$26.00
Lobster chunks, large shrimp, egg white, corn, onion, red pepper
More about Sang Kee Peking Duck House
Consumer pic

 

Wokworks - South Philly

200 w Oregon, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Fried Rice$19.00
More about Wokworks - South Philly

