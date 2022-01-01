Lobsters in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve lobsters
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Lobster Bisque
|$9.00
|Lobster Ravioli in Blush Sauce
|$18.95
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$21.00
Hudson Table N. 2nd Street
1001 N 2ND ST, PHILADELPHIA
|New England Lobster Roll
|$18.00
chilled lobster, mayo, celery, pickled onion
|Connecticut Lobster Roll
|$18.00
butter poached lobster, hoagie roll
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia
|Lobster Ravioli
|$28.00
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
228 South Street, Philadelphia
|Lobster Tails Combo
|$32.00
2 Lobster Tails (approx. 3 oz), Shrimp (1/2 lb) & choice of 2 sides
|Lobster Tails 4oz (2pcs)
|$21.00
lobsters tails approx. 3 oz each, includes 2 potatoes
Bleu Sushi
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|Tofu Skin w Lobster Salad
|$8.95
Japanese word: Inari (tofu skin) stuffed with sushi rice and delicious Japanese lobster salad. 2pcs/order.
Crab Shack
4800 N. 16th St., Philadelphia
|7 Oz. Lobster Tail Platter
|$24.99
Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.
Relish
7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia
|Fried Carolina Catfish with Lobster Sauce TG
|$19.95
Large filet of farm-raised catfish with cornmeal crust, deep fried and served with Lobster Remoulade sauce, green beans and rice pilaf. No substitutions please.
Wm. Mulherin's Sons
1355 N Front St, Philadelphia
|Lobster Gnocchi
|$29.00
maine lobster, mushrooms, fine herbs
Crab Shack II
5305 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia
|2-3 Oz. Lobster Tail Platter
|$23.99
Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.
|2-3 Oz. Lobster Tail
|$18.99
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.