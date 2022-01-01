Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve lobsters

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisque$9.00
Lobster Ravioli in Blush Sauce$18.95
Lobster Mac & Cheese$21.00
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
New England Lobster Roll image

 

Hudson Table N. 2nd Street

1001 N 2ND ST, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
Takeout
New England Lobster Roll$18.00
chilled lobster, mayo, celery, pickled onion
Connecticut Lobster Roll$18.00
butter poached lobster, hoagie roll
More about Hudson Table N. 2nd Street
Item pic

 

Figo

1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lobster Pizza$26.00
More about Figo
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia

Avg 3.7 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$28.00
More about Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
Item pic

 

Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys

228 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Tails Combo$32.00
2 Lobster Tails (approx. 3 oz), Shrimp (1/2 lb) & choice of 2 sides
Lobster Tails 4oz (2pcs)$21.00
lobsters tails approx. 3 oz each, includes 2 potatoes
More about Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tofu Skin w Lobster Salad$8.95
Japanese word: Inari (tofu skin) stuffed with sushi rice and delicious Japanese lobster salad. 2pcs/order.
Tofu Skin w Lobster Salad$8.95
NEW, Japanese word: Inari (tofu skin) stuffed with sushi rice and delicious Japanese lobster salad, 2pcs/order
More about Bleu Sushi
Crab Shack image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Shack

4800 N. 16th St., Philadelphia

Avg 3.7 (486 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
7 Oz. Lobster Tail Platter$24.99
Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.
More about Crab Shack
Relish image

SEAFOOD • BBQ

Relish

7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (3715 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Carolina Catfish with Lobster Sauce TG$19.95
Large filet of farm-raised catfish with cornmeal crust, deep fried and served with Lobster Remoulade sauce, green beans and rice pilaf. No substitutions please.
More about Relish
Wm. Mulherin's Sons image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Wm. Mulherin's Sons

1355 N Front St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (12926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Gnocchi$29.00
maine lobster, mushrooms, fine herbs
More about Wm. Mulherin's Sons
Crab Shack II image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Shack II

5305 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (680 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
2-3 Oz. Lobster Tail Platter$23.99
Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.
2-3 Oz. Lobster Tail$18.99
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
More about Crab Shack II
Harper's Garden image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harper's Garden

31 South 18th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1258 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Snapper & Poached Lobster$30.00
Stewed cannellini beans, carrots, Swiss chard, Americana sauce
More about Harper's Garden

