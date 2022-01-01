Mac and cheese in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Pretty Girls Cook
1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia
|Mac Daddy Mac& Cheese
|$10.00
South Philadelphia Tap Room
1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia
|Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
SPTR Classic! Three cheese blend topped with fried onions.
Rex at the Royal
1516 South St, Philadelphia
|SKILLET MAC AND CHEESE
|$13.00
cooper sharp cheese, smoked provolone, gruyere, cavatappi, garlic breadcrumbs
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Mike's BBQ
1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia
|Mac n Cheese Large
|$15.00
|Mac n Cheese Small
|$5.50
|Mac n Cheese Medium
|$8.75
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
National Mechanics
22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Our cheese blend with elbow macaroni
& bread crumb topping
(vegetarian)
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Johnny Brenda's
1201 N FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia
|Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
vegetarian.
Silk City Diner
435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Cavatappi pasta, white cheddar cheese sauce, garlic bread crumbs
South Restaurant & Jazz Club
600 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|Classic Mac & Cheese TG
|$11.95
delicious blend of four cheeses and a sweet cream custard, topped with bread crumbs and baked to perfection
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Sidecar Bar & Grille
2201 Christian St, Philadelphia
|Mac and Cheese
|$10.00
homemade cheese sauce, panko
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hilltown Tavern Fairmount
795 North 24th Street, Philadelphia
|Kids Mac-n-Cheese
|$7.00
FRENCH FRIES
Libertee Grounds
1600 West Girard Avenue, Suite C5, Philadelphia
|Kimchi Mac & Cheese Bites (V)
|$10.00
Panko, gojuchang, scallion, kimchi marinara.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Alpen Rose
116-118 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia
|Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Fontina, Aged Cheddar, Breadcrumb
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen
126 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
AGED CHEDDAR, COOPER SHARP (ADD BACON + 3)
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk
4411 MAIN ST, PHILADELPHIA
|mac and cheese
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Dog Bar
224 S 15th St, Philadelphia
|Creamy Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Elbow macaroni with colby, swiss & jack cheeses topped with buttered breadcrumbs
South Bowl
19 E Oregon Ave, Philadelphia
|OG Mac-N-Cheese
|$7.50
a bit more krafty, definitely the cheesiest! topped with crushed cheez-its.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Tin Can Bar
2537 E. Somerset St., Philadelphia
|Mac 'n Cheese
|$7.00
Cheese sauce
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
North Third
801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Garlic Breadcrumbs
CHICKEN WINGS
48th Street Grille
310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$6.00