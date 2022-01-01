Mac and cheese in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Pretty Girls Cook image

 

Pretty Girls Cook

1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac Daddy Mac& Cheese$10.00
More about Pretty Girls Cook
Mac & Cheese image

 

South Philadelphia Tap Room

1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$9.00
SPTR Classic! Three cheese blend topped with fried onions.
More about South Philadelphia Tap Room
Main pic

 

Rex at the Royal

1516 South St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
SKILLET MAC AND CHEESE$13.00
cooper sharp cheese, smoked provolone, gruyere, cavatappi, garlic breadcrumbs
More about Rex at the Royal
Mike's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Mike's BBQ

1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1122 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac n Cheese Large$15.00
Mac n Cheese Small$5.50
Mac n Cheese Medium$8.75
More about Mike's BBQ
Mac & Cheese image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

National Mechanics

22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Our cheese blend with elbow macaroni
& bread crumb topping
(vegetarian)
More about National Mechanics
Mac & Cheese image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Johnny Brenda's

1201 N FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$9.00
vegetarian.
More about Johnny Brenda's
Item pic

 

Craft Hall

901 North Delaware Ave., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac'n'Cheese$6.00
(VG)
More about Craft Hall
Huff Puff BBQ image

 

Huff Puff BBQ

246 S 11st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Regular Mac and Cheese$3.95
More about Huff Puff BBQ
Silk City Diner image

 

Silk City Diner

435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Cavatappi pasta, white cheddar cheese sauce, garlic bread crumbs
More about Silk City Diner
Classic Mac & Cheese TG image

 

South Restaurant & Jazz Club

600 N Broad St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Mac & Cheese TG$11.95
delicious blend of four cheeses and a sweet cream custard, topped with bread crumbs and baked to perfection
More about South Restaurant & Jazz Club
The Sidecar Bar & Grille image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Sidecar Bar & Grille

2201 Christian St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1773 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac and Cheese$10.00
homemade cheese sauce, panko
More about The Sidecar Bar & Grille
Hilltown Tavern Fairmount image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hilltown Tavern Fairmount

795 North 24th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac-n-Cheese$7.00
More about Hilltown Tavern Fairmount
Kimchi Mac & Cheese Bites (V) image

FRENCH FRIES

Libertee Grounds

1600 West Girard Avenue, Suite C5, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (293 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi Mac & Cheese Bites (V)$10.00
Panko, gojuchang, scallion, kimchi marinara.
More about Libertee Grounds
Mac & Cheese image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Alpen Rose

116-118 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$9.00
Fontina, Aged Cheddar, Breadcrumb
More about Alpen Rose
Mac & Cheese image

 

Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen

126 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$12.00
AGED CHEDDAR, COOPER SHARP (ADD BACON + 3)
More about Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk

4411 MAIN ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 3.7 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
mac and cheese$7.00
More about Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk
Creamy Mac & Cheese image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Dog Bar

224 S 15th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy Mac & Cheese$10.00
Elbow macaroni with colby, swiss & jack cheeses topped with buttered breadcrumbs
More about Good Dog Bar
Item pic

 

South Bowl

19 E Oregon Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
OG Mac-N-Cheese$7.50
a bit more krafty, definitely the cheesiest! topped with crushed cheez-its.
More about South Bowl
Mac 'n Cheese image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Tin Can Bar

2537 E. Somerset St., Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (231 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac 'n Cheese$7.00
Cheese sauce
More about Tin Can Bar
North Third image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

North Third

801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$10.00
Garlic Breadcrumbs
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
More about North Third
Mac & Cheese image

 

The Lucky Well

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese
More about The Lucky Well
Baked Mac & Cheese image

CHICKEN WINGS

48th Street Grille

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Mac & Cheese$6.00
More about 48th Street Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Hilltown Tavern

326 Roxborough Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac-n-Cheese$7.00
More about Hilltown Tavern

Map

