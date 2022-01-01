Maki in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve maki
Izakaya By Yanaga
1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
|King K Maki
|$19.00
|Maitake Mushroom Maki
|$12.00
Royal Izakaya
780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|44 pc Maki Tray
|$100.00
assorted maki -- includes dragon roll, bloc party roll, spicy crunchy tuna roll, soft shell crab roll, spicy crab tempura roll, salmon avocado roll, negi hamachi roll
Nunu
1414 Frankford Ave,, Philadelphia
|Baller Sushi with 3 Maki Roll
|$79.00
Includes Land + Sea Roll, three pieces each of big eye tuna, salmon, and hamachi nigiri. Plus choose three maki.
|Banger Sushi with 2 Maki Roll
|$56.00
Choose two maki, four pieces each of big eye tuna, salmon, and hamachi nigiri.
|Yellowtail + Scallion Maki
|$10.00
Gluten-free.