Maki in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve maki

Izakaya By Yanaga image

 

Izakaya By Yanaga

1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
King K Maki$19.00
Maitake Mushroom Maki$12.00
More about Izakaya By Yanaga
Item pic

 

Royal Izakaya

780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
44 pc Maki Tray$100.00
assorted maki -- includes dragon roll, bloc party roll, spicy crunchy tuna roll, soft shell crab roll, spicy crab tempura roll, salmon avocado roll, negi hamachi roll
More about Royal Izakaya
Item pic

 

Nunu

1414 Frankford Ave,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baller Sushi with 3 Maki Roll$79.00
Includes Land + Sea Roll, three pieces each of big eye tuna, salmon, and hamachi nigiri. Plus choose three maki.
Banger Sushi with 2 Maki Roll$56.00
Choose two maki, four pieces each of big eye tuna, salmon, and hamachi nigiri.
Yellowtail + Scallion Maki$10.00
Gluten-free.
More about Nunu
Main pic

 

New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine

4260 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Futo Maki
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine

