Milkshakes in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve milkshakes

The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew Philadelphia

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Creamsicle Milkshake$7.50
orange and vanilla milkshake with juniper
French Fries with Vanilla Milkshake$9.00
An order of fries with a vanilla milkshake to dip them in!
Chocolate Milkshake$7.50
More about The Board and Brew Philadelphia
Consumer pic

 

Colanzi's Moira'mensing Cafe

1301 W Moyamensing Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Milkshake$7.50
More about Colanzi's Moira'mensing Cafe
Item pic

 

St. Oner's

2218 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (49 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tropical Punch Milkshake IPA 4pk$22.00
Tropical Punch Milkshake IPA is our Milkshake IPA. Envisioned with our astral cohorts from @Omnipollo. Brewed with fluffy oats, wheat and creamy lactose sugar. Conditioned atop a bounty of sticky n’ sweet Pineapple, Apricot, Blood Orange, Passion Fruit, and Papaya purée. Further conditioned on a generous helping of Madagascar vanilla beans, and dry hopped intensely with fresh, hand selected Mosaic and Citra. 7.2% abv.
Strawberry Milkshake IPA 4pk$22.00
Our Milkshake IPA. The OG, first envisioned with our astral cohorts from Omnipollo. Brewed with fluffy oats, wheat and creamy lactose sugar. Conditioned atop a bounty of sticky n’ sweet strawberry purée. Further conditioned on a generous helping of Madagascar vanilla beans, and dry hopped intensely with fresh, hand selected Mosaic and Citra. Notes of tropical fruit parfait, strawberry shortcake, fresh squeezed clementine, chantilly cream, and orange dreamsicle. 7.2% abv.
Milkshake Eviscerated Pathway of Beauty 4pk$24.00
More about St. Oner's
Item pic

 

HipCityVeg - Rittenhouse - 127 S 18th St, Philly

127 S. 18th St., Phila

No reviews yet
Takeout
MILKSHAKES$0.00
vanilla, chocolate, black & white, seasonal
More about HipCityVeg - Rittenhouse - 127 S 18th St, Philly

