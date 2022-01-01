Milkshakes in Philadelphia

Our Milkshake IPA. The OG, first envisioned with our astral cohorts from Omnipollo. Brewed with fluffy oats, wheat and creamy lactose sugar. Conditioned atop a bounty of sticky n’ sweet strawberry purée. Further conditioned on a generous helping of Madagascar vanilla beans, and dry hopped intensely with fresh, hand selected Mosaic and Citra. Notes of tropical fruit parfait, strawberry shortcake, fresh squeezed clementine, chantilly cream, and orange dreamsicle. 7.2% abv.

