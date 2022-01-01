Milkshakes in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve milkshakes
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew Philadelphia
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Creamsicle Milkshake
|$7.50
orange and vanilla milkshake with juniper
|French Fries with Vanilla Milkshake
|$9.00
An order of fries with a vanilla milkshake to dip them in!
|Chocolate Milkshake
|$7.50
Colanzi's Moira'mensing Cafe
1301 W Moyamensing Ave, Philadelphia
|Milkshake
|$7.50
St. Oner's
2218 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia
|Tropical Punch Milkshake IPA 4pk
|$22.00
Tropical Punch Milkshake IPA is our Milkshake IPA. Envisioned with our astral cohorts from @Omnipollo. Brewed with fluffy oats, wheat and creamy lactose sugar. Conditioned atop a bounty of sticky n’ sweet Pineapple, Apricot, Blood Orange, Passion Fruit, and Papaya purée. Further conditioned on a generous helping of Madagascar vanilla beans, and dry hopped intensely with fresh, hand selected Mosaic and Citra. 7.2% abv.
|Strawberry Milkshake IPA 4pk
|$22.00
Our Milkshake IPA. The OG, first envisioned with our astral cohorts from Omnipollo. Brewed with fluffy oats, wheat and creamy lactose sugar. Conditioned atop a bounty of sticky n’ sweet strawberry purée. Further conditioned on a generous helping of Madagascar vanilla beans, and dry hopped intensely with fresh, hand selected Mosaic and Citra. Notes of tropical fruit parfait, strawberry shortcake, fresh squeezed clementine, chantilly cream, and orange dreamsicle. 7.2% abv.
|Milkshake Eviscerated Pathway of Beauty 4pk
|$24.00