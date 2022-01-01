Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve miso soup

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar

2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Miso soup$3.95
Soybean paste with tofu, seaweed & scallion
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
Miso Soup image

 

Royal Izakaya

780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$6.00
white miso, enoki mushroom, aburaage, wakame, scallion
More about Royal Izakaya
🍃 Miso Soup image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
🍃 Miso Soup$4.45
Japanese traditional shiro miso with tofu, seaweed and scallions in delicious miso broth
More about Bleu Sushi
Miso Soup image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Tomo Sushi & Ramen

228 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (867 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$2.00
More about Tomo Sushi & Ramen
Main pic

 

New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine

4260 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$3.75
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
DK Sushi - Miso Soup (TO GO) image

 

DK Sushi

3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
DK Sushi - Miso Soup (TO GO)$5.00
White miso, scallion and firm tofu.
-\tAllergy: fish, gluten, onion
-\tModified: no onion for onion allergy
More about DK Sushi

