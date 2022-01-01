Miso soup in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve miso soup
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia
|Miso soup
|$3.95
Soybean paste with tofu, seaweed & scallion
Royal Izakaya
780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Miso Soup
|$6.00
white miso, enoki mushroom, aburaage, wakame, scallion
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
Bleu Sushi
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|🍃 Miso Soup
|$4.45
Japanese traditional shiro miso with tofu, seaweed and scallions in delicious miso broth
New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
4260 Main Street, Philadelphia
|Miso Soup
|$3.75