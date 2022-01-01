Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mixed green salad in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve mixed green salad

The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew Philadelphia

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Field Greens Salad$7.00
Mixed field greens tossed with balsamic
More about The Board and Brew Philadelphia
Item pic

 

Liquid Art Barrel House

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mixed Greens Salad$12.00
arugula, spinach, romaine, cherrry tomato, cucumber, radish, Isreali cous cous, pepitas, sherry vinaigrette (VG)
More about Liquid Art Barrel House
Main pic

 

Mount Airy Tap Room

300 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Mixed Greens Salad$5.00
More about Mount Airy Tap Room
Restaurant banner

 

The Abbaye

637 N. 3rd street, Phila

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mixed Green Salad$7.00
More about The Abbaye
Item pic

 

Redcrest Fried Chicken

625 S 6th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mixed Green Salad$4.00
More about Redcrest Fried Chicken

