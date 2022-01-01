Muffins in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve muffins

Organic Protein Packed Bluebrry Cashew Butter Muffin image

 

P.S. & Co.

1706 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Organic Protein Packed Cashew Butter Muffin$6.00
Our popular muffins are back! 100% organic ingredients: Tierra Farms cashew butter, seasonal fruit, almond flour, brown rice flour, white rice flour, flax, Brazil nut milk, tapioca starch, maple syrup, baking soda, baking powder, vanilla extract (vanilla bean, alcohol), extra-virgin olive oil, sea salt.
More about P.S. & Co.
Philly Muffin image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Franny Lou's Porch

2400 Coral St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (238 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Muffin$2.65
philly favorite made w/ choice of additions
More about Franny Lou's Porch
Original Philly Muffin image

 

Merzbacher's of Germantown

4530 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Original Philly Muffin$4.00
The original Philly Muffin, a square-ish English Muffin made with freshly milled cornmeal. Because we’re not one to cut corners. They’re delicious.
More about Merzbacher's of Germantown

