Mussels in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve mussels
Pretty Girls Cook
1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia
|Drunken Mussels
|$14.00
PEI Mussels in a garlic white wine sauce w/seeded hot pepper flakes.
FRENCH FRIES
Felly Bistro Online Ordering
769 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Steamed Prince Edward Island mussels - GF
|$13.00
steamed with white wine, garlic, tarragon, and butter
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Mussels
|$14.00
Hudson Table N. 2nd Street
1001 N 2ND ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Pot of Mussels in a White Wine and Garlic Broth
|$16.00
served with a side of grilled bread for dipping
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia
|baked mussels
|$10.95
LeBus Bistro
4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Mussels
|$13.00
mussels | white wine sauce | garlic | scallions | tomato
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
228 South Street, Philadelphia
|Mussels (1 lb)
|$12.00
Tossed in your choice of Captain Joe Sauce or Garlic Butter Bomb Sauce.
*All seafood boil items with same sauce and spice level will be put in one bag. Please indicate in the special instructions box if you would like certain food items to be packed separately.
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Mussels with Spaghetti
|$19.00
Sautéed Mussels and Fresh Garlic. Your Choice of White Wine Sauce or Marinara Sauce. Make it Diablo for $1. Comes with a Small Tossed Salad and Bread.
Chick's
1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia
|Bistro Mussels
|$18.00
thyme, shallots, celery, creamy white wine garlic broth, with french fries & lemon aioli
|Italian Mussels
|$18.00
gravy, roasted garlic, long hots, italian sausage
|Chick's Mussels
|$18.00
roasted garlic, herbs, bell peppers, tomatoes, white wine butter broth
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Shack
4800 N. 16th St., Philadelphia
|Mussel Salad
|$2.99
|1 Lb Black Shell Mussels
|$5.99
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
|2 Lbs Green Shell Mussels
|$18.99
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
a.kitchen + bar
135 South 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Mussels
|$18.00
leeks, ramps, long hots peppers, lemon butter, grilled bread
FRENCH FRIES
Tierra Colombiana Restaurant
4535 N 5th St, Philadelphia
|Mussels
|$12.50
Mussels in a red or white wine sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tela's Market & Kitchen
1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Mussels
|$15.00
fennel broth, bread, long hots
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
El Camino Real
1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Drunken Mussels
|$14.00
FRENCH FRIES
Rouge
205 S 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Mussels
|$16.00
white wine . marinara . fresh thyme . baguette
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Jerry's Bar
129 W Laurel St, Philadelphia
|Mussels
|$16.00
Your Choice of:
1) San Marzano Tomato & Basil
-OR-
2) White Wine Scallion Butter
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Shack II
5305 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia
|1 Lb Black Shell Mussels Platter
|$10.99
Includes butter and spice
|1 Lb Black Shell Mussels
|$5.99
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
|2 Lbs Green Shell Mussels Platter
|$23.99
Includes butter and spice
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
North Third
801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia
|Curry PEI Mussels
|$17.00
Garlic, White Wine, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Lime, Curry Broth, Bread
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
Mixto Restaurante
1141 Pine St 43, Philadelphia
|Ropa Vieja
|$24.50
|Vaca Frita
|$24.50
|Bandeja Paisa
|$24.00
PASTA
Mangia Macaroni
1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia
|MUSSELS "YOUR WAY"
|$11.00
Your choice of Red or White & Spicy or Not