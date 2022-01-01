Mussels in Philadelphia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Pretty Girls Cook

1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Drunken Mussels$14.00
PEI Mussels in a garlic white wine sauce w/seeded hot pepper flakes.
More about Pretty Girls Cook
Felly Bistro Online Ordering image

FRENCH FRIES

Felly Bistro Online Ordering

769 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steamed Prince Edward Island mussels - GF$13.00
steamed with white wine, garlic, tarragon, and butter
More about Felly Bistro Online Ordering
Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$14.00
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Hudson Table N. 2nd Street image

 

Hudson Table N. 2nd Street

1001 N 2ND ST, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pot of Mussels in a White Wine and Garlic Broth$16.00
served with a side of grilled bread for dipping
More about Hudson Table N. 2nd Street
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar

2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
baked mussels$10.95
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
LeBus Bistro image

 

LeBus Bistro

4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels$13.00
mussels | white wine sauce | garlic | scallions | tomato
More about LeBus Bistro
Item pic

 

Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys

228 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mussels (1 lb)$12.00
Tossed in your choice of Captain Joe Sauce or Garlic Butter Bomb Sauce.
*All seafood boil items with same sauce and spice level will be put in one bag. Please indicate in the special instructions box if you would like certain food items to be packed separately.
More about Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
Item pic

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels with Spaghetti$19.00
Sautéed Mussels and Fresh Garlic. Your Choice of White Wine Sauce or Marinara Sauce. Make it Diablo for $1. Comes with a Small Tossed Salad and Bread.
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bistro Mussels$18.00
thyme, shallots, celery, creamy white wine garlic broth, with french fries & lemon aioli
Italian Mussels$18.00
gravy, roasted garlic, long hots, italian sausage
Chick's Mussels$18.00
roasted garlic, herbs, bell peppers, tomatoes, white wine butter broth
More about Chick's
Crab Shack image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Shack

4800 N. 16th St., Philadelphia

Avg 3.7 (486 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussel Salad$2.99
1 Lb Black Shell Mussels$5.99
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
2 Lbs Green Shell Mussels$18.99
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
More about Crab Shack
a.kitchen + bar image

 

a.kitchen + bar

135 South 18th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels$18.00
leeks, ramps, long hots peppers, lemon butter, grilled bread
More about a.kitchen + bar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Tierra Colombiana Restaurant

4535 N 5th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1273 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$12.50
Mussels in a red or white wine sauce.
More about Tierra Colombiana Restaurant
Tela's Market & Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$15.00
fennel broth, bread, long hots
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen
El Camino Real image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

El Camino Real

1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Drunken Mussels$14.00
More about El Camino Real
Rouge image

FRENCH FRIES

Rouge

205 S 18th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1745 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$16.00
white wine . marinara . fresh thyme . baguette
More about Rouge
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jerry's Bar

129 W Laurel St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1111 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels$16.00
Your Choice of:
1) San Marzano Tomato & Basil
-OR-
2) White Wine Scallion Butter
More about Jerry's Bar
Crab Shack II image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Shack II

5305 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (680 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1 Lb Black Shell Mussels Platter$10.99
Includes butter and spice
1 Lb Black Shell Mussels$5.99
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
2 Lbs Green Shell Mussels Platter$23.99
Includes butter and spice
More about Crab Shack II
North Third image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

North Third

801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry PEI Mussels$17.00
Garlic, White Wine, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Lime, Curry Broth, Bread
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
More about North Third
Mixto Restaurante image

 

Mixto Restaurante

1141 Pine St 43, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ropa Vieja$24.50
Vaca Frita$24.50
Bandeja Paisa$24.00
More about Mixto Restaurante
Item pic

PASTA

Mangia Macaroni

1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (905 reviews)
Takeout
MUSSELS "YOUR WAY"$11.00
Your choice of Red or White & Spicy or Not
More about Mangia Macaroni
Garlic Parmesan Mussels image

 

Jordan Johnson Seafood

2100 St Vincent St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Parmesan Mussels$14.00
More about Jordan Johnson Seafood

Map

