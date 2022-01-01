Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve nachos

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen

525 N 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos - Cheese$9.00
Corn tortilla chips topped with cheddar/jack cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream and a green onion-cilantro-jalapeno garnish. (g)
Nachos - Street Corn$12.00
Corn tortilla chips topped with queso fresco, roasted corn, street corn sauce and a green onion-cilantro-jalapeño garnish.
Nachos - Tinga Chicken$12.50
Corn tortilla chips topped with cheddar/jack cheeses, tinga chicken, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and a green onion-cilantro-jalapeno garnish. (g)
More about The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
Nachos image

 

JUNO

1033 SPRING GARDEN ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$9.00
Melted chihuahua and Monterey jack cheeses with refried beans, sour cream, tomato, pickled red onion, and jalapeño.
More about JUNO
Deli at Dwell image

SMOOTHIES

Deli at Dwell

1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Style Nacho Platter$13.99
More about Deli at Dwell
Mike's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Mike's BBQ

1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1122 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Nachos$8.00
Smoked Pork Nachos, Cooper Sharp Whiz, Tomato, Creme Fresh, Onion , Salsa, jalapeno, cilantro
More about Mike's BBQ
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baked Chicken Nachos$15.99
house corn tortillas covered with our signature 4 cheese blend, black beans, roasted corn, pickled jalapenos, cilantro lime sour cream sauce, roasted chicken and pico de gallo. Garnished with fresh chopped cilantro. [can be vegetarian]
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Item pic

 

El Poquito

8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (3164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$13.00
corn tortilla chips, black beans and oaxaca cheese and queso mixto baked in the oven until the cheese is melted then topped with crema, pickled jalapeño, guacamole and pico de gallo *gluten-free* *vegetarian*
Chicken Tinga Nachos$18.00
corn tortilla chips, chicken tinga, black beans and oaxaca cheese and queso mixto baked in the oven until the cheese is melted then topped with crema, pickled jalapeño, guacamole and pico de gallo *gluten-free*
Carnitas Nachos$18.00
corn tortilla chips, carnitas, black beans and oaxaca cheese and queso mixto baked in the oven until the cheese is melted then topped with crema, pickled jalapeño guacamole and pico de gallo
More about El Poquito
Nachos image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$12.00
House made tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & scallions
Nachos De Kenzo$17.00
Classic nachos with carne asada, chicken tinga, chorizo & potato and guacamole.
Nachos De Veg$16.00
Classic nachos with mushrooms, seitan & spinach, soy chorizo, and guacamole.
More about Loco Pez
Small Nachos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Rosy's Taco Bar

2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2431 reviews)
Takeout
Small Nachos$9.00
Melted chihuahua and Monterey jack cheeses with refried beans, sour cream, tomato, pickled red onion, and jalapeño.
Small Nachos$9.00
Melted chihuahua and Monterey jack cheeses with refried beans, sour cream, tomato, pickled red onion, and jalapeño.
Large Nachos$13.00
Melted chihuahua and Monterey jack cheeses with refried beans, sour cream, tomato, pickled red onion, and jalapeño.
More about Rosy's Taco Bar
Taqueria Morales image

BURRITOS

Taqueria Morales

1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pollo Nachos$12.00
Nachos topped off with refried beans, lettuce, drizzled with crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.
Pork Nachos$12.00
Nachos topped off with refried beans, lettuce, drizzled with crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.
Chorizo Nachos$12.00
Nachos topped off with refried beans, lettuce, drizzled with crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.
More about Taqueria Morales
Item pic

 

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz

2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chorizo Nachos$16.95
black bean puree, queso, arbol chili, pickled jalapenos, crema, poblano peppers, chorizo
Chorizo Nachos$16.95
black bean puree, queso, arbol chili, pickled jalapenos, crema, poblano peppers, chorizo
Chicken Nachos$16.95
black bean puree, queso, arbol chili, pickled jalapenos, poblanos, pulled chicken, crema
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
823415d0-f2f7-4457-96cf-0d9e05d95f92 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Race Street Cafe

208 Race St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$10.25
Melted cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
You can add chicken or chorizo to your nachos for an additional $2
Kid Nachos$6.50
More about Race Street Cafe
Item pic

 

Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk

60 N 23rd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho Kit$16.00
NACHOS!! But in a way that don't get to you all soggy and gross. All you need is a sheet tray and an oven. Veggie on their own, or add proteins if you want. GF
Toppings include black beans, verde, fresca, a hottie bear, crema, queso, and pickled red onions.
More about Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk
Item pic

GRILL

Gatehouse

4503 South Broad Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (702 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Nachos$15.00
wonton chips, ahi tuna, edamame, jalapeno, avocado, sriracha aioli, lime
More about Gatehouse
Libertee Grounds image

FRENCH FRIES

Libertee Grounds

1600 West Girard Avenue, Suite C5, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (293 reviews)
Takeout
Masala Nachos (V)$12.00
More about Libertee Grounds
Union Tap House image

 

Union Tap House

4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$8.00
shredded cheddar jack cheese, corn & black bean salsa, jalapeño
More about Union Tap House
Strangelove's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Strangelove's

216 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1203 reviews)
Takeout
LOADED NACHOS$12.00
More about Strangelove's
Nachos Pollo image

GRILL

Lucha Cartel

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos Pollo$16.00
Crispy tortillas topped with melted mixed Mexican cheeses, black beans, pico de gallo, chicken, radish, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, salsa roja, Cotija cheese & crema
Nachos Lucha$14.00
Crispy tortillas topped with melted mixed Mexican cheeses, black beans, black olives, corn, jalapenos, onion, cilantro, salsa roja, radish, crema & Cotija cheese
Nachos Carne$17.00
Crispy tortillas topped with melted mixed Mexican cheeses, black beans, short ribs, radish, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, salsa roja, Cotija cheese & crema
More about Lucha Cartel
Bourbon & Branch image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bourbon & Branch

705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1040 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos
Vegan Nachos
More about Bourbon & Branch
POPE - Pub on Passyunk East image

 

POPE - Pub on Passyunk East

1501 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$14.50
Topped with Refried beans, Jalapeños, Salsa, Sour cream, and Guacamole.
More about POPE - Pub on Passyunk East
BBQ Chicken Nachos image

 

The Post

129 S 30th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Chicken Nachos
More about The Post
Item pic

TACOS

Unity Taqueria

5420 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Nachos$9.00
Kids nachos served with corn tortilla chips, choice of protein, mixed cheese, and one scoop of unity queso.
HALT Nachos$13.00
Feeling Hangry? We Got You. One size fits all. Topped with some Unity Queso, add more if you're feeling frisky!
More about Unity Taqueria
Nachos image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos De Kenzo$16.00
Classic nachos with carne asada, chicken tinga, chorizo & potato and guacamole.
To Go Nachos$12.00
Nachos$12.00
House made tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & scallions
More about Loco Pez
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

3333 Market Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baked Chicken Nachos$15.99
House made corn tortillas, melted cheddar, monterey jack and gouda cheese topped with chipotle cheese sauce, roasted chicken, corn, black beans, pico de gallo & cilantro sour cream. Oven reheat strongly recommended for take out/delivery.. 3-5 minutes in 450 degree oven.
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk

4411 MAIN ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 3.7 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi tuna nachos$15.00
seared ahi tuna, sliced jalapenos, diced avocado, pico de gallo, wonton chips & wasabi herb aioli
More about Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk
El Camino Real image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

El Camino Real

1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Panchos Nachos$10.00
More about El Camino Real
Taqueria Amor image

 

Taqueria Amor

4410 Main Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
BRISKET NACHOS$13.95
CORN TORTILLA CHIPS LAYERED WITH QUESO MIXTO, BLACK BEAN PUREE, RAJAS(POBLANO PEPPER STRIPS), PICKLED JALAPENO, SALSA ARBOL(SPICY), TOMATOES, CREMA, AND RADISH. BAKED TO PERFECTION.
TRADITIONAL NACHOS DE LA CASA$13.95
CORN TORTILLA CHIPS LAYERED WITH QUESO MIXTO, BLACK BEAN PUREE, RAJAS(POBLANO PEPPER STRIPS), PICKLED JALAPENO, SALSA ARBOL(SPICY), TOMATOES, CREMA, AND RADISH. BAKED TO PERFECTION.
TRADITIONAL NACHOS DE LA CASA$10.95
CORN TORTILLA CHIPS LAYERED WITH QUESO MIXTO, BLACK BEAN PUREE, RAJAS(POBLANO PEPPER STRIPS), PICKLED JALAPENO, SALSA ARBOL(SPICY), TOMATOES, CREMA, AND RADISH. BAKED TO PERFECTION.
More about Taqueria Amor
TO GO Nachos image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia

Avg 3.9 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos De Veg$15.00
Classic nachos with mushrooms, seitan & spinach, soy chorizo, and guacamole.
TO GO Nachos$12.00
House made tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & scallions
Nachos De Kenzo$16.00
Classic nachos with carne asada, chicken tinga, chorizo & potato and guacamole.
More about Loco Pez
Item pic

TACOS

Mission Taqueria

1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (654 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Kit!$22.00
NACHOS!! But in a way that don't get to you all soggy and gross. All you need is a sheet tray and an oven. Veggie on their own, or add proteins if you want. GF
Toppings include black beans, verde, fresca, a hottie bear, crema, queso, and pickled red onions.
More about Mission Taqueria
Nachos Chingones image

TACOS • SALADS

Tio Flores

1600 South Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (1081 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Chingones$13.00
tecate cheese sauce, black bean, rajas, salsa de árbol, pickled jalapeño, lime crema 🌿
More about Tio Flores
Item pic

 

Veganish

1519 Spring Garden st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
DeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nacho Burger$13.00
guacamole, cheez sauce, fried tortillas, salsa roja (plant based)
More about Veganish

