Nachos in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve nachos
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
525 N 11th St, Philadelphia
|Nachos - Cheese
|$9.00
Corn tortilla chips topped with cheddar/jack cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream and a green onion-cilantro-jalapeno garnish. (g)
|Nachos - Street Corn
|$12.00
Corn tortilla chips topped with queso fresco, roasted corn, street corn sauce and a green onion-cilantro-jalapeño garnish.
|Nachos - Tinga Chicken
|$12.50
Corn tortilla chips topped with cheddar/jack cheeses, tinga chicken, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and a green onion-cilantro-jalapeno garnish. (g)
JUNO
1033 SPRING GARDEN ST, Philadelphia
|Nachos
|$9.00
Melted chihuahua and Monterey jack cheeses with refried beans, sour cream, tomato, pickled red onion, and jalapeño.
Deli at Dwell
1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia
|Italian Style Nacho Platter
|$13.99
Mike's BBQ
1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$8.00
Smoked Pork Nachos, Cooper Sharp Whiz, Tomato, Creme Fresh, Onion , Salsa, jalapeno, cilantro
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia
|Baked Chicken Nachos
|$15.99
house corn tortillas covered with our signature 4 cheese blend, black beans, roasted corn, pickled jalapenos, cilantro lime sour cream sauce, roasted chicken and pico de gallo. Garnished with fresh chopped cilantro. [can be vegetarian]
El Poquito
8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Nachos
|$13.00
corn tortilla chips, black beans and oaxaca cheese and queso mixto baked in the oven until the cheese is melted then topped with crema, pickled jalapeño, guacamole and pico de gallo *gluten-free* *vegetarian*
|Chicken Tinga Nachos
|$18.00
corn tortilla chips, chicken tinga, black beans and oaxaca cheese and queso mixto baked in the oven until the cheese is melted then topped with crema, pickled jalapeño, guacamole and pico de gallo *gluten-free*
|Carnitas Nachos
|$18.00
corn tortilla chips, carnitas, black beans and oaxaca cheese and queso mixto baked in the oven until the cheese is melted then topped with crema, pickled jalapeño guacamole and pico de gallo
Loco Pez
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia
|Nachos
|$12.00
House made tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & scallions
|Nachos De Kenzo
|$17.00
Classic nachos with carne asada, chicken tinga, chorizo & potato and guacamole.
|Nachos De Veg
|$16.00
Classic nachos with mushrooms, seitan & spinach, soy chorizo, and guacamole.
Rosy's Taco Bar
2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Small Nachos
|$9.00
Melted chihuahua and Monterey jack cheeses with refried beans, sour cream, tomato, pickled red onion, and jalapeño.
|Large Nachos
|$13.00
Melted chihuahua and Monterey jack cheeses with refried beans, sour cream, tomato, pickled red onion, and jalapeño.
Taqueria Morales
1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia
|Pollo Nachos
|$12.00
Nachos topped off with refried beans, lettuce, drizzled with crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.
|Pork Nachos
|$12.00
Nachos topped off with refried beans, lettuce, drizzled with crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.
|Chorizo Nachos
|$12.00
Nachos topped off with refried beans, lettuce, drizzled with crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Chorizo Nachos
|$16.95
black bean puree, queso, arbol chili, pickled jalapenos, crema, poblano peppers, chorizo
|Chicken Nachos
|$16.95
black bean puree, queso, arbol chili, pickled jalapenos, poblanos, pulled chicken, crema
Race Street Cafe
208 Race St, Philadelphia
|Nachos
|$10.25
Melted cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
You can add chicken or chorizo to your nachos for an additional $2
|Kid Nachos
|$6.50
Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk
60 N 23rd St, Philadelphia
|Nacho Kit
|$16.00
NACHOS!! But in a way that don't get to you all soggy and gross. All you need is a sheet tray and an oven. Veggie on their own, or add proteins if you want. GF
Toppings include black beans, verde, fresca, a hottie bear, crema, queso, and pickled red onions.
Gatehouse
4503 South Broad Street, Philadelphia
|Spicy Tuna Nachos
|$15.00
wonton chips, ahi tuna, edamame, jalapeno, avocado, sriracha aioli, lime
Libertee Grounds
1600 West Girard Avenue, Suite C5, Philadelphia
|Masala Nachos (V)
|$12.00
Union Tap House
4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia
|Nachos
|$8.00
shredded cheddar jack cheese, corn & black bean salsa, jalapeño
Strangelove's
216 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia
|LOADED NACHOS
|$12.00
Lucha Cartel
207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Nachos Pollo
|$16.00
Crispy tortillas topped with melted mixed Mexican cheeses, black beans, pico de gallo, chicken, radish, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, salsa roja, Cotija cheese & crema
|Nachos Lucha
|$14.00
Crispy tortillas topped with melted mixed Mexican cheeses, black beans, black olives, corn, jalapenos, onion, cilantro, salsa roja, radish, crema & Cotija cheese
|Nachos Carne
|$17.00
Crispy tortillas topped with melted mixed Mexican cheeses, black beans, short ribs, radish, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, salsa roja, Cotija cheese & crema
Bourbon & Branch
705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Nachos
|Vegan Nachos
POPE - Pub on Passyunk East
1501 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia
|Nachos
|$14.50
Topped with Refried beans, Jalapeños, Salsa, Sour cream, and Guacamole.
Unity Taqueria
5420 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Kids Nachos
|$9.00
Kids nachos served with corn tortilla chips, choice of protein, mixed cheese, and one scoop of unity queso.
|HALT Nachos
|$13.00
Feeling Hangry? We Got You. One size fits all. Topped with some Unity Queso, add more if you're feeling frisky!
Loco Pez
700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia
|Nachos De Kenzo
|$16.00
Classic nachos with carne asada, chicken tinga, chorizo & potato and guacamole.
|To Go Nachos
|$12.00
|Nachos
|$12.00
House made tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & scallions
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
3333 Market Street, Philadelphia
|Baked Chicken Nachos
|$15.99
House made corn tortillas, melted cheddar, monterey jack and gouda cheese topped with chipotle cheese sauce, roasted chicken, corn, black beans, pico de gallo & cilantro sour cream. Oven reheat strongly recommended for take out/delivery.. 3-5 minutes in 450 degree oven.
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk
4411 MAIN ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Ahi tuna nachos
|$15.00
seared ahi tuna, sliced jalapenos, diced avocado, pico de gallo, wonton chips & wasabi herb aioli
El Camino Real
1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Panchos Nachos
|$10.00
Taqueria Amor
4410 Main Street, Philadelphia
|BRISKET NACHOS
|$13.95
CORN TORTILLA CHIPS LAYERED WITH QUESO MIXTO, BLACK BEAN PUREE, RAJAS(POBLANO PEPPER STRIPS), PICKLED JALAPENO, SALSA ARBOL(SPICY), TOMATOES, CREMA, AND RADISH. BAKED TO PERFECTION.
|TRADITIONAL NACHOS DE LA CASA
|$13.95
CORN TORTILLA CHIPS LAYERED WITH QUESO MIXTO, BLACK BEAN PUREE, RAJAS(POBLANO PEPPER STRIPS), PICKLED JALAPENO, SALSA ARBOL(SPICY), TOMATOES, CREMA, AND RADISH. BAKED TO PERFECTION.
|TRADITIONAL NACHOS DE LA CASA
|$10.95
CORN TORTILLA CHIPS LAYERED WITH QUESO MIXTO, BLACK BEAN PUREE, RAJAS(POBLANO PEPPER STRIPS), PICKLED JALAPENO, SALSA ARBOL(SPICY), TOMATOES, CREMA, AND RADISH. BAKED TO PERFECTION.
Loco Pez
4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia
|Nachos De Veg
|$15.00
Classic nachos with mushrooms, seitan & spinach, soy chorizo, and guacamole.
|TO GO Nachos
|$12.00
House made tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & scallions
|Nachos De Kenzo
|$16.00
Classic nachos with carne asada, chicken tinga, chorizo & potato and guacamole.
Mission Taqueria
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
|Nacho Kit!
|$22.00
NACHOS!! But in a way that don't get to you all soggy and gross. All you need is a sheet tray and an oven. Veggie on their own, or add proteins if you want. GF
Toppings include black beans, verde, fresca, a hottie bear, crema, queso, and pickled red onions.
Tio Flores
1600 South Street, Philadelphia
|Nachos Chingones
|$13.00
tecate cheese sauce, black bean, rajas, salsa de árbol, pickled jalapeño, lime crema 🌿
