Naruto in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve naruto

Item pic

 

Fat Tuna - 2451 N 54th street

2451 N 54th street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Naruto Roll$13.95
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, crab stick wrapped in cucumber, no rice
More about Fat Tuna - 2451 N 54th street
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Tomo Sushi & Ramen

228 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (867 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Naruto Vegan (4)$12.00
Selected veggies & pickles in cucumber wrap
*can't be made gluten-free
Naruto Sashimi (4)$15.00
Selected sashimi in cucumber wrap
More about Tomo Sushi & Ramen
Item pic

 

Kai

12 S 10th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Naruto$10.95
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado and masago wrapped in cucumber wrap with ponzu sauce.
More about Kai

