Naruto in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve naruto
More about Fat Tuna - 2451 N 54th street
Fat Tuna - 2451 N 54th street
2451 N 54th street, Philadelphia
|Naruto Roll
|$13.95
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, crab stick wrapped in cucumber, no rice
|Naruto Roll
|$13.95
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, crab stick wrapped in cucumber, no rice
More about Tomo Sushi & Ramen
SUSHI • RAMEN
Tomo Sushi & Ramen
228 Arch St, Philadelphia
|Naruto Vegan (4)
|$12.00
Selected veggies & pickles in cucumber wrap
*can't be made gluten-free
|Naruto Sashimi (4)
|$15.00
Selected sashimi in cucumber wrap