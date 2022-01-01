Noodle soup in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve noodle soup
Silk City Diner
435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
roasted chicken, egg noodle, herbs
P.S. & Co.
1706 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Organic Mohinga Noodle Soup
|$17.00
Mohinga Noodle Soup: organic Burmese noodle soup full of anti-inflammatory goodness. All organic ingredients: extra-virgin olive oil, onion, shallots, garlic, leeks, sweet potatoes, ginger, turmeric, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass, tamari, sesame oil, Vero water, sea salt; Brown rice noodles (brown rice, seaweed, filtered water); Toppings include lime, cilantro, scallions, roasted peanuts, chili sesame oil (red chili flakes, garlic, sesame oil, sea salt).
CONTAINS: SOY
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Mum Mum's Chicken Noodle Soup
|$3.49
Cup or Bowl
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$11.75
MI HOANH THANH - Shrimp and pork wonton, egg noodles, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapenos
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$11.75
PHO TAI -Flank steak, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
|Beef Brisket Noodle Soup
|$11.75
PHO NAM - Thin sliced beef brisket, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Bing Bing Dim Sum
1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Jewish Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup
|$19.00
bubbie's crepe, dill, thin egg noodle
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia
|Beef Stewed Noodle Soup
|$11.75
PHO BO KHO - Rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, , basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
|Shrimp Noodle Soup
|$14.50
PHO TOM - Shrimp, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$11.75
PHO TAI -Flank steak, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos