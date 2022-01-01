Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve noodle soup

Silk City Diner image

 

Silk City Diner

435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
roasted chicken, egg noodle, herbs
More about Silk City Diner
Item pic

 

P.S. & Co.

1706 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Organic Mohinga Noodle Soup$17.00
Mohinga Noodle Soup: organic Burmese noodle soup full of anti-inflammatory goodness. All organic ingredients: extra-virgin olive oil, onion, shallots, garlic, leeks, sweet potatoes, ginger, turmeric, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass, tamari, sesame oil, Vero water, sea salt; Brown rice noodles (brown rice, seaweed, filtered water); Toppings include lime, cilantro, scallions, roasted peanuts, chili sesame oil (red chili flakes, garlic, sesame oil, sea salt).
CONTAINS: SOY
More about P.S. & Co.
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mum Mum's Chicken Noodle Soup$3.49
Cup or Bowl
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Noodle Soup$11.75
MI HOANH THANH - Shrimp and pork wonton, egg noodles, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Beef Noodle Soup$11.75
PHO TAI -Flank steak, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Beef Brisket Noodle Soup$11.75
PHO NAM - Thin sliced beef brisket, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Jewish Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup image

DIM SUM

Bing Bing Dim Sum

1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jewish Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup$19.00
bubbie's crepe, dill, thin egg noodle
More about Bing Bing Dim Sum
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Stewed Noodle Soup$11.75
PHO BO KHO - Rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, , basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Shrimp Noodle Soup$14.50
PHO TOM - Shrimp, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Beef Noodle Soup$11.75
PHO TAI -Flank steak, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
Item pic

 

Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mum Mum's Chicken Noodle Soup$3.49
Cup or Bowl
More about Sabrina's Cafe

