Octopus in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve octopus

Item pic

PIZZA • TAPAS

Barbuzzo

110 south 13th street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (9884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Spanish Octopus$19.00
pickled chorizo, fingerlings, taggiasca olive, roasted peppers, hazelnut-almond romesco, herbs
More about Barbuzzo
Felly Bistro Online Ordering image

FRENCH FRIES

Felly Bistro Online Ordering

769 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seared Spanish Octopus$15.00
Served with a spicy pepper and caper emulsion, potatoes, shallots, tarragon oil and spicy salad
More about Felly Bistro Online Ordering
Item pic

 

Figo

1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Octopus$16.00
grilled octopus, white bean hummus, watermelon radish, Sicilian olives, lemon zest
More about Figo
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia

Avg 3.7 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Octopus$18.00
corona beans, grilled artichokes
More about Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
Item pic

 

Stina

1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
OCTOPUS$19.00
Spanish Octopus, slow cooked for 3 hours, then crisped in oven, served with olive tapenade, almond romesco, black garlic purree, and evoo
More about Stina
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Octopus$7.95
Japanese word: Tako, Japanese tender octopus, 2pcs/order
More about Bleu Sushi
a.kitchen + bar image

 

a.kitchen + bar

135 South 18th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Octopus 'Lyonnaise'$24.00
frisee, bacon lardon, soft-boiled egg, trout roe
More about a.kitchen + bar
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Tomo Sushi & Ramen

228 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (867 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Octopus$7.00
*can't be made gluten-free
More about Tomo Sushi & Ramen
Crispy Octopus image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Wm. Mulherin's Sons

1355 N Front St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (12926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Octopus$21.00
Spicy arugula pesto, lemon-white bean purée
More about Wm. Mulherin's Sons
Charley Dove image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Charley Dove

276 South 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1445 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED OCTOPUS$13.00
white bean artichoke salad, arugula-sunflower seed pesto
More about Charley Dove

