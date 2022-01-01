Octopus in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve octopus
Barbuzzo
110 south 13th street, Philadelphia
|Grilled Spanish Octopus
|$19.00
pickled chorizo, fingerlings, taggiasca olive, roasted peppers, hazelnut-almond romesco, herbs
Felly Bistro Online Ordering
769 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Seared Spanish Octopus
|$15.00
Served with a spicy pepper and caper emulsion, potatoes, shallots, tarragon oil and spicy salad
Figo
1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia
|Grilled Octopus
|$16.00
grilled octopus, white bean hummus, watermelon radish, Sicilian olives, lemon zest
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia
|Grilled Octopus
|$18.00
corona beans, grilled artichokes
Stina
1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia
|OCTOPUS
|$19.00
Spanish Octopus, slow cooked for 3 hours, then crisped in oven, served with olive tapenade, almond romesco, black garlic purree, and evoo
Bleu Sushi
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|Octopus
|$7.95
Japanese word: Tako, Japanese tender octopus, 2pcs/order
a.kitchen + bar
135 South 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Octopus 'Lyonnaise'
|$24.00
frisee, bacon lardon, soft-boiled egg, trout roe
Tomo Sushi & Ramen
228 Arch St, Philadelphia
|Baby Octopus
|$7.00
*can't be made gluten-free
Wm. Mulherin's Sons
1355 N Front St, Philadelphia
|Crispy Octopus
|$21.00
Spicy arugula pesto, lemon-white bean purée