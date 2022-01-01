Omelettes in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Pretty Girls Cook
Pretty Girls Cook
1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia
|Crazy Crab Omelette
|$21.00
Egg white omelette with spinach, mushrooms, Jumbo Lump Crab, and a four cheese blend. Accompanied with wheat Toast.
More about Hawthornes Cafe
Hawthornes Cafe
738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia
|Green Goddess Omelette
|$15.00
roasted artichokes, sautéed spinach, pesto, goat cheese, served with home fries and multigrain toast
More about Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Roasted Veggies Omelette
|$9.65
Made with Roasted peppers, caramelized onion, artichokes, and garlic, and cheese.
|Fajita Omelette
|$13.45
Made with strips of juicy chicken and roasted peppers all spiced with fajita spices, and mozzarella cheese and slices of fresh avocado onions and tomatoes.
|Cheese Omelette
|$8.25
Made with mozzarella cheese
More about Chick's
Chick's
1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia
|Mushroom & Spinach Omelette
|$14.00
wild mushrooms, spinach, fontina, crispy potatoes
More about Eggcellent Cafe
Eggcellent Cafe
113 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|De Olde Omelette
|$13.00
Shaved Ribeye, Caramelize Onion, American Cheese & Served With Roasted Potatoes
|Spanish Omelette
|$13.00
Chorizo, Jalapeno, Pepper, Onion, Corn, Cheddar, Pico, Served With Breakfast Potatoes
|Angry Pig Omelette
|$13.00
Smoked Ham & Maple Pork Sausage, Jalapeno, Onion, Chihuahua Cheese, Chipotle Aioli & Served With Breakfast Potatoes
More about Clementine's Stable Cafe
Clementine's Stable Cafe
631 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|Smoked Bacon Omelette
|$16.00
Cheddar, Parsley, Crispy Potato
|Cheddar Omelette
|$16.00
Chives, Parsley, Crispy Potato
More about HomeGrown Coffee and Creations
HomeGrown Coffee and Creations
1515 W Porter St, Philadelphia
|Make any Sandwich an Omelette!
|$4.49
All Omelettes served with Tater Tots
More about Luna Café
Luna Café
1700 N 3RD ST, philadelphia
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$13.00
Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes, salad, or fruit and sourdough
Choose any combination of 3 of the following ingredients (+1.50/extra ingredients):
Arugula / Tomato / Onion / Avocado / Pico de gallo / Jalapeno / sundried tomatoes / Spinach / Cheddar cheese / American cheese / Sausage / Turkey / Bacon
Sub egg white +1.50
More about Jerry's Bar
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Jerry's Bar
129 W Laurel St, Philadelphia
|Jersey Omelette
|$15.00
Jersey Tomato, Corn, Spinach, Zucchini & Farmhouse Cheddar
More about Luna Cafe - Old City
Luna Cafe - Old City
317 Market St, Philadelphia
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$13.00
Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes, salad, or fruit and sourdough
Choose any combination of 3 of the following ingredients (+1.50/extra ingredients):
Arugula / Tomato / Onion / Avocado / Pico de gallo / Jalapeno / sundried tomatoes / Spinach / Cheddar cheese / American cheese / Sausage / Turkey / Bacon
Sub egg white +1.50