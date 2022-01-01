Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve omelettes

Pretty Girls Cook image

 

Pretty Girls Cook

1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crazy Crab Omelette$21.00
Egg white omelette with spinach, mushrooms, Jumbo Lump Crab, and a four cheese blend. Accompanied with wheat Toast.
More about Pretty Girls Cook
Hawthornes Cafe image

 

Hawthornes Cafe

738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Goddess Omelette$15.00
roasted artichokes, sautéed spinach, pesto, goat cheese, served with home fries and multigrain toast
More about Hawthornes Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill

4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Veggies Omelette$9.65
Made with Roasted peppers, caramelized onion, artichokes, and garlic, and cheese.
Fajita Omelette$13.45
Made with strips of juicy chicken and roasted peppers all spiced with fajita spices, and mozzarella cheese and slices of fresh avocado onions and tomatoes.
Cheese Omelette$8.25
Made with mozzarella cheese
More about Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
Chick's image

 

Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom & Spinach Omelette$14.00
wild mushrooms, spinach, fontina, crispy potatoes
More about Chick's
Eggcellent Cafe image

 

Eggcellent Cafe

113 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
De Olde Omelette$13.00
Shaved Ribeye, Caramelize Onion, American Cheese & Served With Roasted Potatoes
Spanish Omelette$13.00
Chorizo, Jalapeno, Pepper, Onion, Corn, Cheddar, Pico, Served With Breakfast Potatoes
Angry Pig Omelette$13.00
Smoked Ham & Maple Pork Sausage, Jalapeno, Onion, Chihuahua Cheese, Chipotle Aioli & Served With Breakfast Potatoes
More about Eggcellent Cafe
Clementine's Stable Cafe image

 

Clementine's Stable Cafe

631 N Broad St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Bacon Omelette$16.00
Cheddar, Parsley, Crispy Potato
Cheddar Omelette$16.00
Chives, Parsley, Crispy Potato
More about Clementine's Stable Cafe
Consumer pic

 

HomeGrown Coffee and Creations

1515 W Porter St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Make any Sandwich an Omelette!$4.49
All Omelettes served with Tater Tots
More about HomeGrown Coffee and Creations
Item pic

 

Luna Café

1700 N 3RD ST, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Build Your Own Omelette$13.00
Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes, salad, or fruit and sourdough
Choose any combination of 3 of the following ingredients (+1.50/extra ingredients):
Arugula / Tomato / Onion / Avocado / Pico de gallo / Jalapeno / sundried tomatoes / Spinach / Cheddar cheese / American cheese / Sausage / Turkey / Bacon
Sub egg white +1.50
More about Luna Café
Jerry's Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jerry's Bar

129 W Laurel St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1111 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jersey Omelette$15.00
Jersey Tomato, Corn, Spinach, Zucchini & Farmhouse Cheddar
More about Jerry's Bar
Item pic

 

Luna Cafe - Old City

317 Market St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Build Your Own Omelette$13.00
Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes, salad, or fruit and sourdough
Choose any combination of 3 of the following ingredients (+1.50/extra ingredients):
Arugula / Tomato / Onion / Avocado / Pico de gallo / Jalapeno / sundried tomatoes / Spinach / Cheddar cheese / American cheese / Sausage / Turkey / Bacon
Sub egg white +1.50
More about Luna Cafe - Old City

