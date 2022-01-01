Pad thai in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve pad thai
Pattaya Restaurant
4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia
|Pad Thai
|$12.00
Rice Noodle, Egg, Tofu, Bean Sprouts, Peanuts
Kalaya
764 S 9th St, Philadelphia
|Pad Thai Chaiya
|$39.00
southern style glass noodle pad thai with jumbo shrimp, egg, chives, beansprouts, ground peanuts, dried shrimp. gluten-free.
Saigon Quy-Bau
1318 South street, Philadelphia
|(D) Jumbo Shrimp Pad Thai
|$18.00
Tamarind, lime, Shred carrot and crusted peanuts
|(D) Pad Thai with Chicken
|$14.50
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Chicken Pad Thai
|$14.95
PAD THAI GA - Rice noodles, egg, tofu, bean sprout, peanuts, fried shallot (MUST be prepared with egg)