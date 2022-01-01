Pad thai in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve pad thai

Pad Thai image

 

Pattaya Restaurant

4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$12.00
Rice Noodle, Egg, Tofu, Bean Sprouts, Peanuts
More about Pattaya Restaurant
Pad Thai Chaiya image

 

Kalaya

764 S 9th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pad Thai Chaiya$39.00
southern style glass noodle pad thai with jumbo shrimp, egg, chives, beansprouts, ground peanuts, dried shrimp. gluten-free.
More about Kalaya
814e19c6-aa9f-4c25-a74a-25365a5563f4 image

 

Saigon Quy-Bau

1318 South street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
(D) Jumbo Shrimp Pad Thai$18.00
Tamarind, lime, Shred carrot and crusted peanuts
(D) Pad Thai with Chicken$14.50
More about Saigon Quy-Bau
Chicken Pad Thai image

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pad Thai$14.95
PAD THAI GA - Rice noodles, egg, tofu, bean sprout, peanuts, fried shallot (MUST be prepared with egg)
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Chicken Pad Thai image

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pad Thai$14.95
PAD THAI GA - Rice noodles, egg, tofu, bean sprout, peanuts, fried shallot (MUST be prepared with egg)
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

