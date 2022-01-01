Pancakes in Philadelphia

The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pancake Stack$6.00
Three buttermilk pancakes with butter and syrup
More about The Board and Brew
Scallion Pancake image

NOODLES

Han Dynasty - University City

3711 Market St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (5775 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallion Pancake$4.95
Savory light flakey pancakes sliced in wedges with sweet kung pao sauce, good for kids and baby adults. Flour, Scallion
More about Han Dynasty - University City
Mei Mei image

 

Mei Mei

33 s 2nd st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallion Pancake$13.00
More about Mei Mei
Brauhaus Schmitz image

 

Brauhaus Schmitz

718 South St., Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1547 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Potato Pancake
More about Brauhaus Schmitz
Primary Plant Based image

 

Primary Plant Based

161 West Girard Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Pancake$14.00
*Gluten Free* - celery root sashimi, spicy gochujang mayo, chia seed caviar, seaweed
More about Primary Plant Based
Pancakes, Full Stack image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pancakes, Full Stack$8.99
Topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Clementine's Stable Cafe image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Clementine's Stable Cafe

631 N Broad St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Pancakes$11.00
Banana, Berries, Maple Syrup
More about Clementine's Stable Cafe
Buttermilk Pancakes image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Molly Malloy's

1136 Arch Street, Unit 467 Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (2103 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
bacon, turkey bacon, or sausage; powdered sugar, fruit, maple syrup
More about Molly Malloy's
Pancakes, Full Stack image

 

Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pancakes, Full Stack$8.99
Topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Item pic

 

Luna Cafe - Old City

317 Market St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken & Pancakes$16.00
House-made pancakes, buttermilk-fried chicken, and a white maple sausage gravy
Pancakes$10.00
Three House-made buttermilk pancakes
More about Luna Cafe - Old City

