Pancakes in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve pancakes
More about The Board and Brew
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Pancake Stack
|$6.00
Three buttermilk pancakes with butter and syrup
More about Han Dynasty - University City
NOODLES
Han Dynasty - University City
3711 Market St, Philadelphia
|Scallion Pancake
|$4.95
Savory light flakey pancakes sliced in wedges with sweet kung pao sauce, good for kids and baby adults. Flour, Scallion
More about Primary Plant Based
Primary Plant Based
161 West Girard Ave, Philadelphia
|Kimchi Pancake
|$14.00
*Gluten Free* - celery root sashimi, spicy gochujang mayo, chia seed caviar, seaweed
More about Sabrina's Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Pancakes, Full Stack
|$8.99
Topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
More about Clementine's Stable Cafe
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Clementine's Stable Cafe
631 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$11.00
Banana, Berries, Maple Syrup
More about Molly Malloy's
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Molly Malloy's
1136 Arch Street, Unit 467 Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.00
bacon, turkey bacon, or sausage; powdered sugar, fruit, maple syrup
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Sabrina's Cafe
227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia
|Pancakes, Full Stack
|$8.99
Topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon.