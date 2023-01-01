Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Papaya salad in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve papaya salad

Item pic

 

Pattaya Restaurant - Thai Cuisine

4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papaya Salad (Somtum) (Spicy)$9.00
Green Papaya, Peanuts, Long Bean, Tomato,Lime, Fish Sauce, Thai Chili, Palm Sugar, Fish Sauce, Ground Dried Shrimp
More about Pattaya Restaurant - Thai Cuisine
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Papaya Salad$11.95
GOI DU DU TOM - Green papaya, shrimp, rau ram, peanut, chili vinegar dressing
Beef Jerky Papaya Salad$14.95
GOI DU DU KHO BO - Green papaya, beef jerky, fresh basil, worcestershire soy dressing
Chicken Papaya Salad$9.95
GOI DU DU GA - Green papaya, shredded chicken, rau ram, peanut, chili vinegar dressing
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Item pic

 

Little Saigon Cafe

220 North 10th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
DeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
A10 Papaya Salad$13.95
Choice of Pork, Beef, Shrimp, Dried Shrimp
More about Little Saigon Cafe
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Jerky Papaya Salad$14.95
GOI DU DU KHO BO - Fresh basil, worcestershire soy dressing
Shrimp Papaya Salad$10.95
GOI DU DU TOM - Rau ram, peanut, chili vinegar dressing
Tofu Papaya Salad$9.95
GOI DU DU TOFU - Rau ram, peanut, vegetarian soy sauce
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Chicken Burritos

Tandoori

Cheese Pizza

Steamed Rice

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Huevos Rancheros

Cake

Carne Asada

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (660 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (236 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (628 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (137 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (599 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston