Papaya salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve papaya salad
Pattaya Restaurant - Thai Cuisine
4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia
|Papaya Salad (Somtum) (Spicy)
|$9.00
Green Papaya, Peanuts, Long Bean, Tomato,Lime, Fish Sauce, Thai Chili, Palm Sugar, Fish Sauce, Ground Dried Shrimp
SALADS
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Shrimp Papaya Salad
|$11.95
GOI DU DU TOM - Green papaya, shrimp, rau ram, peanut, chili vinegar dressing
|Beef Jerky Papaya Salad
|$14.95
GOI DU DU KHO BO - Green papaya, beef jerky, fresh basil, worcestershire soy dressing
|Chicken Papaya Salad
|$9.95
GOI DU DU GA - Green papaya, shredded chicken, rau ram, peanut, chili vinegar dressing
Little Saigon Cafe
220 North 10th Street, Philadelphia
|A10 Papaya Salad
|$13.95
Choice of Pork, Beef, Shrimp, Dried Shrimp
SALADS
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia
|Beef Jerky Papaya Salad
|$14.95
GOI DU DU KHO BO - Fresh basil, worcestershire soy dressing
|Shrimp Papaya Salad
|$10.95
GOI DU DU TOM - Rau ram, peanut, chili vinegar dressing
|Tofu Papaya Salad
|$9.95
GOI DU DU TOFU - Rau ram, peanut, vegetarian soy sauce