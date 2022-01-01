Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pappardelle in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve pappardelle

Item pic

 

Figo Italian

1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pappardelle Bolognese$26.00
beef & pork ragu, parmesan, ricotta
More about Figo Italian
BLOOMSDAY image

PASTRY

BLOOMSDAY

414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (886 reviews)
Takeout
House Pappardelle$25.00
Green Meadow Farm durum pappardelle w/ fire-roasted cherry tomatoes, basil ricotta, zucchini, crispy eggplant
More about BLOOMSDAY
Strangelove's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Strangeloves

216 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1203 reviews)
Takeout
PAPPARDELLE CARBONARA$19.00
More about Strangeloves
Consumer pic

 

Bad Brother

726 N 24th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pappardelle$28.00
Curry Pappardelle, Goat Ragu, Wild Rosemary Goat Cheese, Charred Corn, Squash, Kale, Preserved Lemon Yogurt, Almond Dukkah
More about Bad Brother
Wm. Mulherin's Sons image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Wm. Mulherin's Sons

1355 N Front St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (12926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fettuccini$20.00
matsutake mushrooms, pecorino ginepro,
scallions
Pappardelle$22.00
harissa braised lamb ragu, house made ricotta
More about Wm. Mulherin's Sons

