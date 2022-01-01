Pappardelle in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve pappardelle
Figo Italian
1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|$26.00
beef & pork ragu, parmesan, ricotta
PASTRY
BLOOMSDAY
414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|House Pappardelle
|$25.00
Green Meadow Farm durum pappardelle w/ fire-roasted cherry tomatoes, basil ricotta, zucchini, crispy eggplant
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Strangeloves
216 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia
|PAPPARDELLE CARBONARA
|$19.00
Bad Brother
726 N 24th St, Philadelphia
|Pappardelle
|$28.00
Curry Pappardelle, Goat Ragu, Wild Rosemary Goat Cheese, Charred Corn, Squash, Kale, Preserved Lemon Yogurt, Almond Dukkah