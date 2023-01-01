Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Parrilla in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve parrilla

El Balconcito II - -7326 Castor Ave

7326 Castor Ave, Philadelphia

TakeoutDelivery
Solomillo con Camarones a la Parrilla$28.00
Pechuga de Pollo a la Parrilla$16.00
Langosta a la parrilla$32.00
More about El Balconcito II - -7326 Castor Ave
FRENCH FRIES

Tierra Colombiana Restaurant

4535 N 5th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1273 reviews)
Takeout
Salmón Parrilla Sd$14.25
Grilled Salmon
P. Pollo Parrilla$20.95
P. Pollo Parrilla SD$8.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
More about Tierra Colombiana Restaurant
Mixto Restaurante

1141 Pine St 43, Philadelphia

Takeout
Salmon a la Parrilla$27.95
More about Mixto Restaurante
El Balconcito I - - 658 E Godfrey Ave

658 East Godfrey Avenue, Philadelphia

TakeoutDelivery
Pechuga de Pollo a la Parrilla$16.00
Chicken breast on the grill.
More about El Balconcito I - - 658 E Godfrey Ave

