Parrilla in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve parrilla
More about El Balconcito II - -7326 Castor Ave
El Balconcito II - -7326 Castor Ave
7326 Castor Ave, Philadelphia
|Solomillo con Camarones a la Parrilla
|$28.00
|Pechuga de Pollo a la Parrilla
|$16.00
|Langosta a la parrilla
|$32.00
More about Tierra Colombiana Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Tierra Colombiana Restaurant
4535 N 5th St, Philadelphia
|Salmón Parrilla Sd
|$14.25
Grilled Salmon
|P. Pollo Parrilla
|$20.95
|P. Pollo Parrilla SD
|$8.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
More about Mixto Restaurante
Mixto Restaurante
1141 Pine St 43, Philadelphia
|Salmon a la Parrilla
|$27.95