Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pastrami reuben in
Philadelphia
/
Philadelphia
/
Pastrami Reuben
Philadelphia restaurants that serve pastrami reuben
Famous 4th Street Delicatessen
700 South 4th Street, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
PASTRAMI REUBEN
$0.00
More about Famous 4th Street Delicatessen
Middle Child Clubhouse - Fishtown
1232 N. Front St., Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Pastrami Reuben
$15.00
More about Middle Child Clubhouse - Fishtown
Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia
Calamari
Cake
Veggie Burgers
Curry
Roasted Turkey Sandwiches
Short Ribs
Mediterranean Salad
Tandoori Chicken
Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore
Rittenhouse Square
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Fishtown
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Midtown Village
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Old City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Penn Center
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
University City
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Northern Liberties
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
East Passyunk Crossing
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Roxborough
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
More near Philadelphia to explore
Collingswood
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Ardmore
Avg 3.9
(17 restaurants)
Bala Cynwyd
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Wynnewood
No reviews yet
Merchantville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Audubon
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(78 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(802 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(292 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(779 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(185 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(752 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(429 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston