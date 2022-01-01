Pastries in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve pastries
Termini Brothers Bakery
1201 Filbert Street, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Mousse Pastry
|$6.00
Chocolate cake sprayed with simple syrup, layered with a light chocolate mousse, and a chocolate ganache center
|Carrot Cake Pastry
|$6.00
cinnamon, walnuts, freshly ground carrots, cream cheese, coconut, chocolate chips
|Tiramisu Pastry
|$6.00
sponge cake soaked with La Colombe espresso simple syrup. Layered with Tiramisu, decorated with cocoa and espresso beans.
Termini Brothers Bakery
1538 Packer Ave 1st Floor,, Philadelphia
|Limoncello Pastry
|$6.00
layer cake, simple syrup lemon cream cheese mousse, lemon curd
Termini Brothers Bakery
1523 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia
