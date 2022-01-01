Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

 

Lucky's Trading Co. - Proud Home of: - Sunshine Sandwich Shop - Lucky's Roadside Stand

5154 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Patty Melt *Burger of the Month*$10.50
A single patty topped with American cheese, maple caramelized onions, and Chipotle pumpkin crema on two buttery pieces of Texas Toast.
More about Lucky's Trading Co. - Proud Home of: - Sunshine Sandwich Shop - Lucky's Roadside Stand
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

National Mechanics

22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$16.00
(2) 4 oz beef smashed beef patties with caramelized onion, cheddar cheese
& Natty Mac’s sauce served on grilled bread with fresh fries
More about National Mechanics
Item pic

 

Lucky's Last Chance (Queen Village)

848 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Pumpkin Patty Melt$12.00
Back for it's annual October return! One 1/4lb beef patty with American cheese, smothered in maple caramelized onions and our house made chipotle pumpkin crema, all nestled between two pieces of toasted Texas Toast.
More about Lucky's Last Chance (Queen Village)
Item pic

 

Lucky's Last Chance (Manayunk)

4421 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Pumpkin Patty Melt$12.00
Back for it's annual October return! One 1/4lb beef patty with American cheese, smothered in maple caramelized onions and our house made chipotle pumpkin crema, all nestled between two pieces of toasted Texas Toast.
More about Lucky's Last Chance (Manayunk)
Item pic

 

Volstead by Unity

4371 Main Street, Philadephia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Special* Rye Patty Melt$20.00
A plant-based take on a timeless classic. Rye toast, house made grounds, caramelized onions, vegan mozzarella, and cashew thyme remoulade. Served with sweet potato fries.
More about Volstead by Unity
Patty Melt image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

American Sardine Bar

1800 Federal St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$16.00
Seared beef patty with caramelized onions, Swiss & American cheese on parmesan butter marble rye served with a side of secret sauce.
More about American Sardine Bar

