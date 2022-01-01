Patty melts in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve patty melts
Lucky's Trading Co. - Proud Home of: - Sunshine Sandwich Shop - Lucky's Roadside Stand
5154 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Pumpkin Patty Melt *Burger of the Month*
|$10.50
A single patty topped with American cheese, maple caramelized onions, and Chipotle pumpkin crema on two buttery pieces of Texas Toast.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
National Mechanics
22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|Patty Melt
|$16.00
(2) 4 oz beef smashed beef patties with caramelized onion, cheddar cheese
& Natty Mac’s sauce served on grilled bread with fresh fries
Lucky's Last Chance (Queen Village)
848 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|*Pumpkin Patty Melt
|$12.00
Back for it's annual October return! One 1/4lb beef patty with American cheese, smothered in maple caramelized onions and our house made chipotle pumpkin crema, all nestled between two pieces of toasted Texas Toast.
Lucky's Last Chance (Manayunk)
4421 Main Street, Philadelphia
|*Pumpkin Patty Melt
|$12.00
Volstead by Unity
4371 Main Street, Philadephia
|*Special* Rye Patty Melt
|$20.00
A plant-based take on a timeless classic. Rye toast, house made grounds, caramelized onions, vegan mozzarella, and cashew thyme remoulade. Served with sweet potato fries.