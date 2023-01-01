Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peking duck in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve peking duck

Item pic

 

Sang Kee Peking Duck House

238 N 9th St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Half Peking Duck 半只北京鸭$28.00
Sang Kee style Peking Duck. Scallions, hoisin sauce, and your choice of buns or pancakes. Duck comes filleted in 1 box. Reheat in oven at 350 degrees for 3 mins for best taste.
Whole Peking Duck 全只北京鸭$48.00
Sang Kee style Peking Duck comes with scallions, hoisin sauce, and your choice of buns or pancakes. Duck comes filleted in 1 box. Reheat in oven at 350 degrees for 3 mins for best taste.
More about Sang Kee Peking Duck House
Item pic

 

New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine -

4260 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peking Duck Rolls (1)$4.50
Famous Peking Duck$30.00
Fillet of boneless duck served with pancake, scallion in hoi sin sauce
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine -

Map

Map

