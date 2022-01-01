Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve penne

Perfect Penne Pasta image

 

Pretty Girls Cook

1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Perfect Penne Pasta$15.00
Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Penne Pasta, and Spinach.
***YOU MUST CHOOSE PROTEIN YOU WOULD LIKE TO ADD TO YOUR PASTA OR IT WILL COME PLAIN***
More about Pretty Girls Cook
Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Penne Vodka (Prosciutto)$16.95
Penne Tuscany$17.95
Penne with Broccoli rabe, sausage, and crushed tomatoes
Baked Penne with Cheese$15.95
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Item pic

 

Figo

1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Penne Gratina$26.00
marsala wine bechamel, san marzano tomatoes, grilled chicken, shrimp, parmesan
More about Figo
Item pic

 

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Penne & Sausage$18.00
Penne with hot sausage in a creamy tomato basil sauce.
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
Item pic

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne alla Vodka$15.00
Penne Pasta Tossed in our Creamy Vodka Sauce with Bacon Bits. (Add Grilled Chicken for $4.00)
Baked Penne$13.00
Penne Topped in Marinara & Ricotta Cheese Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Add Ground Beef for $2. Comes with a Small Tossed Salad and Bread.
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Penn State Roll$16.95
Spicy tuna and cucumber🥒, wrapped in yellowtail, jalapeños, glazed with Japanese sauce, 8 pcs
More about Bleu Sushi
The Quick Fixx image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Quick Fixx

1511 South St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (899 reviews)
Takeout
William Penn$13.00
Arugula, grilled chicken, pearled couscous, sundried tomato, broccoli, shredded carrots with a lemon vinaigrette
More about The Quick Fixx
Penne Arrabita image

 

La Fontana Della Citta

1701 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1780 reviews)
Takeout
Penne Arrabita$23.95
Penne Alla Scampi$28.95
Penne Alla Vodka$25.95
More about La Fontana Della Citta
PENNE ALA VODKA image

PASTA

Mangia Macaroni

1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (905 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS PENNE IN BUTTER$7.00
PENNE ALA VODKA$15.00
Tomato, cream, pancetta, basil. (CONTAINS PORK)
PENNE$8.00
More about Mangia Macaroni
Poke Burri - Philadelphia image

 

Poke Burri - Philadelphia

255 south 10th st 1 fl, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Penn Special Roll$12.50
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, spring mix, carrots, cucumber, eel sauce, Sriracha hot sauce.
More about Poke Burri - Philadelphia

