Penne in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve penne
More about Pretty Girls Cook
Pretty Girls Cook
1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia
|Perfect Penne Pasta
|$15.00
Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Penne Pasta, and Spinach.
***YOU MUST CHOOSE PROTEIN YOU WOULD LIKE TO ADD TO YOUR PASTA OR IT WILL COME PLAIN***
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Penne Vodka (Prosciutto)
|$16.95
|Penne Tuscany
|$17.95
Penne with Broccoli rabe, sausage, and crushed tomatoes
|Baked Penne with Cheese
|$15.95
More about Figo
Figo
1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia
|Penne Gratina
|$26.00
marsala wine bechamel, san marzano tomatoes, grilled chicken, shrimp, parmesan
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia
|Penne & Sausage
|$18.00
Penne with hot sausage in a creamy tomato basil sauce.
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Penne alla Vodka
|$15.00
Penne Pasta Tossed in our Creamy Vodka Sauce with Bacon Bits. (Add Grilled Chicken for $4.00)
|Baked Penne
|$13.00
Penne Topped in Marinara & Ricotta Cheese Topped with Melted Mozzarella. Add Ground Beef for $2. Comes with a Small Tossed Salad and Bread.
More about Bleu Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
Bleu Sushi
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|Penn State Roll
|$16.95
Spicy tuna and cucumber🥒, wrapped in yellowtail, jalapeños, glazed with Japanese sauce, 8 pcs
More about The Quick Fixx
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Quick Fixx
1511 South St, Philadelphia
|William Penn
|$13.00
Arugula, grilled chicken, pearled couscous, sundried tomato, broccoli, shredded carrots with a lemon vinaigrette
More about La Fontana Della Citta
La Fontana Della Citta
1701 Spruce Street, Philadelphia
|Penne Arrabita
|$23.95
|Penne Alla Scampi
|$28.95
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$25.95
More about Mangia Macaroni
PASTA
Mangia Macaroni
1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia
|KIDS PENNE IN BUTTER
|$7.00
|PENNE ALA VODKA
|$15.00
Tomato, cream, pancetta, basil. (CONTAINS PORK)
|PENNE
|$8.00