Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly rolls in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve philly rolls

Chick's image

 

Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
South Philly Spring Rolls$16.00
hot italian sausage, broccoli rabe, provolone, red pepper sauce
More about Chick's
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Tomo Sushi & Ramen

228 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (867 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Special Roll$14.00
Broiled salmon, cream cheese, asparagus, topped with seared spicy crab stick
*can't be made gluten-free
More about Tomo Sushi & Ramen
Item pic

 

New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine -

4260 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak Roll (4)$9.00
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine -
Item pic

 

2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
PHILLY Roasted Pork on Brioche Roll$9.50
BQ Pulled Pork Sandwich on Brioche Roll
Add Cheese & Topping
More about 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)
Item pic

 

Poke Burri - Philadelphia - 255 south 10th st 1 fl

255 south 10th st 1 fl, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ken-Se' Philly Roll$15.00
Raw salmon, crab salad, cream cheese, lettuce, carrots, cabbage, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
Philly Roll$9.00
(In) salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, (Out) Rice & sesame seeds
More about Poke Burri - Philadelphia - 255 south 10th st 1 fl

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Pizza Steak

Samosa

Collard Greens

Chicken Pasta

Vegetable Fried Rice

Shrimp Rolls

Chicken Burritos

Carne Asada

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (675 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (243 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (641 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (143 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (614 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston