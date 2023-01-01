Philly rolls in Philadelphia
Chick's
1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia
|South Philly Spring Rolls
|$16.00
hot italian sausage, broccoli rabe, provolone, red pepper sauce
SUSHI • RAMEN
Tomo Sushi & Ramen
228 Arch St, Philadelphia
|Philly Special Roll
|$14.00
Broiled salmon, cream cheese, asparagus, topped with seared spicy crab stick
*can't be made gluten-free
New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine -
4260 Main Street, Philadelphia
|Philly Cheese Steak Roll (4)
|$9.00
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)
2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia
|PHILLY Roasted Pork on Brioche Roll
|$9.50
BQ Pulled Pork Sandwich on Brioche Roll
Add Cheese & Topping
Poke Burri - Philadelphia - 255 south 10th st 1 fl
255 south 10th st 1 fl, philadelphia
|Ken-Se' Philly Roll
|$15.00
Raw salmon, crab salad, cream cheese, lettuce, carrots, cabbage, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
|Philly Roll
|$9.00
(In) salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, (Out) Rice & sesame seeds