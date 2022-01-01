Picanha in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve picanha

Picanha (10 oz) image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • STEAKS

Chima Steakhouse

1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (7369 reviews)
Takeout
Picanha (10 oz)$29.90
Our famous Brazilian specialty cut grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
More about Chima Steakhouse
Picanha Style / Estilo Picanha image

 

The Brazilian BBQ

2422 Rhawn Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Picanha Style / Estilo Picanha$19.99
1/2 lb steak served with rice, beans, French fries, vinaigrette, hearts of palm salad / aprox. 195g servido com Arroz, Feijão, Batata Frita, Vinagrete e salada de palmito
More about The Brazilian BBQ
Item pic

 

Rio Store

2311 COTTMAN AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Picanha Bowl / Refeicao de Picanha$16.99
1 picanha bbq skewer, white rice, black beans, brazilian farofa and house salad.
More about Rio Store

