Picanha in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve picanha
Chima Steakhouse
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia
|Picanha (10 oz)
|$29.90
Our famous Brazilian specialty cut grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
The Brazilian BBQ
2422 Rhawn Street, Philadelphia
|Picanha Style / Estilo Picanha
|$19.99
1/2 lb steak served with rice, beans, French fries, vinaigrette, hearts of palm salad / aprox. 195g servido com Arroz, Feijão, Batata Frita, Vinagrete e salada de palmito