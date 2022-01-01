Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pierogies in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve pierogies

Item pic

 

Hawthornes Cafe

738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pierogies$12.00
Base of Potato & Always Rotato Filling. Topped w/Sauteed Onions & Sour Cream
More about Hawthornes Cafe
8bfd63e6-71dc-4308-b572-3d3383c26512 image

 

Original 13 Ciderworks

1526 North American Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Pierogies$8.00
Potato and cheese Pierogies sourced from Czerw's in Port Richmond, Caramelized Onions, Sour cream. Add Kielbasa for an additional charge. Vegetarian.
More about Original 13 Ciderworks
BLOOMSDAY image

 

BLOOMSDAY

414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
(Gluten Free) Pierogi by Chef Monica Glass$15.00
Potato and cheese pierogi brought to you by gluten free Philly pastry enchantress, Monica Glass
Kit comes with cooking instructions, sour cream, and caramelized onions
The Pierogi Boi by Chef Will Lindsay of Stockyard Sandwich Co.$15.00
You can't say that humor and tasty do not go hand in hand. Horseradish cheddar pierogi with caramelized onion dippy boi (straight from the chef's mouth)!
Kit comes with cooking instructions
More about BLOOMSDAY
Deke's BBQ image

 

Deke's BBQ

137 Berkley St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pierogies$13.00
Cheese sauce, brisket chili, onions
More about Deke's BBQ
Pierogies image

SANDWICHES

Bardot Cafe

447 Poplar St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (207 reviews)
Takeout
Pierogies$11.00
Seven pierogies with sautéed onion and a side of sour cream.
More about Bardot Cafe
Philadium image

FRENCH FRIES

Philadium

1631 Packer Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Pierogi Platter$10.00
More about Philadium
The Quick Fixx image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Quick Fixx

1511 South St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pierogies$7.95
Regular or Jalapeno Served with blended sour cream, garlic, and chives
More about The Quick Fixx
POPE - Pub on Passyunk East image

 

POPE - Pub on Passyunk East

1501 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pierogies$12.00
Cheese & potato pan-fried
Sauteed onion and sour cream
More about POPE - Pub on Passyunk East
Restaurant banner

 

Corleone Pizza & Catering

8004 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Pierogies (5)$7.50
w/ Mozzarella cheese & garlic
Loaded Pierogies (5)$7.50
Bacon & Mozzarella
More about Corleone Pizza & Catering

