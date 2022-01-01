Pierogies in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve pierogies
Hawthornes Cafe
738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia
|Pierogies
|$12.00
Base of Potato & Always Rotato Filling. Topped w/Sauteed Onions & Sour Cream
Original 13 Ciderworks
1526 North American Street, Philadelphia
|Pierogies
|$8.00
Potato and cheese Pierogies sourced from Czerw's in Port Richmond, Caramelized Onions, Sour cream. Add Kielbasa for an additional charge. Vegetarian.
BLOOMSDAY
414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|(Gluten Free) Pierogi by Chef Monica Glass
|$15.00
Potato and cheese pierogi brought to you by gluten free Philly pastry enchantress, Monica Glass
Kit comes with cooking instructions, sour cream, and caramelized onions
|The Pierogi Boi by Chef Will Lindsay of Stockyard Sandwich Co.
|$15.00
You can't say that humor and tasty do not go hand in hand. Horseradish cheddar pierogi with caramelized onion dippy boi (straight from the chef's mouth)!
Kit comes with cooking instructions
Deke's BBQ
137 Berkley St, Philadelphia
|Pierogies
|$13.00
Cheese sauce, brisket chili, onions
SANDWICHES
Bardot Cafe
447 Poplar St, Philadelphia
|Pierogies
|$11.00
Seven pierogies with sautéed onion and a side of sour cream.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Quick Fixx
1511 South St, Philadelphia
|Fried Pierogies
|$7.95
Regular or Jalapeno Served with blended sour cream, garlic, and chives
POPE - Pub on Passyunk East
1501 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia
|Pierogies
|$12.00
Cheese & potato pan-fried
Sauteed onion and sour cream