Pies in Philadelphia

Shepherd’s Pie image

 

The Plough & the Stars

123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherd’s Pie$17.00
Traditional dish of slow simmered Ground Beef, Vegetables & Herbs, topped with Mashed Potato
More about The Plough & the Stars
Red Pie image

 

SALLY

2229 Spruce St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Pie$12.00
Silky housemade stracciatella (which is the filling in burrata!), Jersey tomatoes, sea salt & extra virgin olive oil.
More about SALLY
Item pic

 

Craft Hall

901 North Delaware Ave., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Apple Hand Pies$6.00
dulche de leche, add vanilla ice cream $2
More about Craft Hall
Pizzeria Beddia image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Beddia

1313 N Lee Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tomato Pie - Double Slice$8.00
Our signature tomato pie (focaccia bread with tomato sauce, sicilian oregano and olive oil).
More about Pizzeria Beddia
Standard Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Standard Tap

901 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pie$18.00
Chicken ragout with carrots, celery, onions, and mushrooms served in a puff pastry crust on a bed of mixed greens with red onions dressed in mustard vinaigrette.
More about Standard Tap
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Peace A Pie

1429 MARLBOROUGH st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Fire Roasted Tomato Pie$25.00
Fire Roasted Tomato – Roasted Garlic – Rosemary – Romano Cheese
Traditional Pepperoni Pie$23.00
More about Peace A Pie
Brussel Sprout+ Mushroom (white pie) image

 

Good Luck Pizza Co

105 S 13th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brussel Sprout (white pie)$23.50
mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, brussel leaves, garlic cream + thyme
More about Good Luck Pizza Co
Tomato Pie with Herbs n' Oil image

 

Merzbacher's of Germantown

4530 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Pie with Herbs n' Oil$10.00
Jammy tomatoes, topped with fresh herbs and olive oil.
More about Merzbacher's of Germantown

