Pies in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve pies
The Plough & the Stars
123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia
|Shepherd’s Pie
|$17.00
Traditional dish of slow simmered Ground Beef, Vegetables & Herbs, topped with Mashed Potato
SALLY
2229 Spruce St, Philadelphia
|Red Pie
|$12.00
Silky housemade stracciatella (which is the filling in burrata!), Jersey tomatoes, sea salt & extra virgin olive oil.
Craft Hall
901 North Delaware Ave., Philadelphia
|Fried Apple Hand Pies
|$6.00
dulche de leche, add vanilla ice cream $2
PIZZA
Pizzeria Beddia
1313 N Lee Street, Philadelphia
|Tomato Pie - Double Slice
|$8.00
Our signature tomato pie (focaccia bread with tomato sauce, sicilian oregano and olive oil).
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Standard Tap
901 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Chicken Pie
|$18.00
Chicken ragout with carrots, celery, onions, and mushrooms served in a puff pastry crust on a bed of mixed greens with red onions dressed in mustard vinaigrette.
PIZZA • SALADS
Peace A Pie
1429 MARLBOROUGH st, Philadelphia
|Fire Roasted Tomato Pie
|$25.00
Fire Roasted Tomato – Roasted Garlic – Rosemary – Romano Cheese
|Traditional Pepperoni Pie
|$23.00
Good Luck Pizza Co
105 S 13th Street, Philadelphia
|Brussel Sprout (white pie)
|$23.50
mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, brussel leaves, garlic cream + thyme