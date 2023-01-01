Pizza rolls in Philadelphia

Made with a new and improved sweet potato crust, fresh tomato sauce, miso cashew cheese, caramelized onions, green onions, cauliflower, and our mushroom meatballs. All organic Ingredients: sweet potato, white rice flour, Brazil nuts, almonds, tapioca flour, baking powder, sea salt, tomatoes, white onions, garlic, parsley, red pepper flakes, black pepper, basil, organic maple sugar, cashews, extra virgin cold-pressed olive oil, chickpea miso paste (organic handmade rice koji, whole chickpeas, sun-dried sea salt, Blue Ridge Mountain well water, koji spores), turmeric, cayenne pepper, cold-pressed lemon juice, mushroom, onions, garlic, sea salt, black pepper.

