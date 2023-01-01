Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pizza rolls in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve pizza rolls

Item pic

 

P.S. & Co.

1706 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
*SPECIAL* Organic Meatball & Roasted Cauliflower Pizza on Hand-rolled Sweet Potato Crust$22.00
Made with a new and improved sweet potato crust, fresh tomato sauce, miso cashew cheese, caramelized onions, green onions, cauliflower, and our mushroom meatballs. All organic Ingredients: sweet potato, white rice flour, Brazil nuts, almonds, tapioca flour, baking powder, sea salt, tomatoes, white onions, garlic, parsley, red pepper flakes, black pepper, basil, organic maple sugar, cashews, extra virgin cold-pressed olive oil, chickpea miso paste (organic handmade rice koji, whole chickpeas, sun-dried sea salt, Blue Ridge Mountain well water, koji spores), turmeric, cayenne pepper, cold-pressed lemon juice, mushroom, onions, garlic, sea salt, black pepper.
More about P.S. & Co.
Item pic

 

Avenue Steaks & Pizza

2655 S Juniper St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Roll Egg & Cheese Pizza$18.00
More about Avenue Steaks & Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Chimichangas

Maki

Jambalaya

Cinnamon Rolls

Baklava

Hummus

Chocolate Cannolis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (646 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (587 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston