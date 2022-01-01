Pizza steak in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve pizza steak
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lamberti Pizza & Market
707 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|PIZZA STEAK
|$10.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Pizza Steak
|$12.50
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Pizza Steak
|$11.25
Steak Topped with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese on a Toasted Roll
Union Tap House - Manayunk
4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia
|Pepperoni Pizza Steak
|$14.00
steak, pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara sauce