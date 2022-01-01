Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pizza steak in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve pizza steak

Lamberti Pizza & Market image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lamberti Pizza & Market

707 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (187 reviews)
Takeout
PIZZA STEAK$10.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella
More about Lamberti Pizza & Market
Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Pizza Steak$12.50
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough
Item pic

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pizza Steak$11.25
Steak Topped with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese on a Toasted Roll
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Union Tap House - Manayunk

4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pepperoni Pizza Steak$14.00
steak, pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara sauce
More about Union Tap House - Manayunk
Pizza Plus image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pizza Steak$12.95
Thinly sliced steak, PizzaGutt Pizza Sauce, freshly shredded mozzarella cheese, and shaved parmesan.
Pizza Steak$10.00
Mozzarella, pizza sauce and pepperoni
More about Pizza Plus

