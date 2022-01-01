Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve po boy

Deli at Dwell image

SMOOTHIES

Deli at Dwell

1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Po Boy$11.99
8 air fried butterfly shrimp, with spicy sriracha mayo on a Liscios roll with lettuce, tomato and pickles.
More about Deli at Dwell
Item pic

 

Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys

228 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Grilled Catfish Po'boy$14.00
Dressed w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, Heroes sauce.
The Peacemaker Po'boy$14.00
Fried shrimp & fried oyster mix. Dressed w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, Heroes sauce.
Half Po'boy & Gumbo$15.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, Heroes sauce.
More about Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
Catfish Po'Boy TG image

 

South Restaurant & Jazz Club

600 N Broad St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Catfish Po'Boy TG$14.00
cornmeal-crusted, fried catfish on a crusty roll with shredded lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce - served with french fries
More about South Restaurant & Jazz Club
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse image

BBQ

Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse

7500 State Rd, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1909 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Po'Boy$14.50
Smoked Salmon, with melted cheddar cheese, creole mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle, served on a toasted Italian roll, with your choice of 2 homemade sides
More about Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse
Consumer pic

 

Urban Village Brewing Co.

1001 N 2nd St,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Perch Po' Boy$16.00
panko crusted salt water perch sweet & spicy apricot remoulade, romaine & sliced tomato & pickles on a brioche bun
More about Urban Village Brewing Co.

