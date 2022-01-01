Po boy in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve po boy
More about Deli at Dwell
Deli at Dwell
1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$11.99
8 air fried butterfly shrimp, with spicy sriracha mayo on a Liscios roll with lettuce, tomato and pickles.
More about Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
228 South Street, Philadelphia
|Blackened Grilled Catfish Po'boy
|$14.00
Dressed w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, Heroes sauce.
|The Peacemaker Po'boy
|$14.00
Fried shrimp & fried oyster mix. Dressed w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, Heroes sauce.
|Half Po'boy & Gumbo
|$15.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, Heroes sauce.
More about South Restaurant & Jazz Club
South Restaurant & Jazz Club
600 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|Catfish Po'Boy TG
|$14.00
cornmeal-crusted, fried catfish on a crusty roll with shredded lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce - served with french fries
More about Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse
7500 State Rd, Philadelphia
|Salmon Po'Boy
|$14.50
Smoked Salmon, with melted cheddar cheese, creole mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle, served on a toasted Italian roll, with your choice of 2 homemade sides