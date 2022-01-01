Pork belly in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve pork belly
Anejo-Northern Liberties
1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Traditional Guacamole
|$12.00
Mexican avocados, minced red onion, jalapeno, cilantro and lime juice
|Rice & Beans
|$7.00
Annato scneted jasmine rice, black beans cooked with mexican herbs and spices
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Crispy gulf shrimp, guacamole, tomatillo, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija cheese
Loco Pez
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia
|Pork Belly Taco
|$4.00
Slow roasted pork belly with a habanero pineapple salsa (red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and raw sugar) Garnished with sprig of cilantro
|Pork Belly Taco
|$4.00
SESAME SEED ALLERGY
Slow roasted pork belly, pomegranate and pineapple glaze. Garnished with scallions, micro cilantro, pickled fresno's, sesame seeds, and comes on a bed of cabbage.
Standard Tap
901 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Pork Belly
|$16.00
Cider braised pork belly, spiced orange, warm date & bulgur wheat salad, harissa glaze.
Community
1200 S 21st St, Philadelphia
|Crispy Fried Pork Belly Bites
|$12.00
Crispy fried skin on chunks of pork belly dusted in our house dry rub blend and served with our chipotle BBQ sauce
Cheu Fishtown
1416 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia
|Chili Garlic Pork Belly + Steamed Buns
|$30.00
ginger cabbage slaw, dill pickles, bibb lettuce, peanuts, chojang sauce.
[plus six steamed buns]
El Camino Real
1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Pork Belly
On Charcoal
6516 Castor Ave, Philadelphia
|Extra Pork Belly (Chicharron)
|$5.00
The Lucky Well
990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia
|Sesame Ginger Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Smoked then braised in our house Sesame Ginger Sauce finished with Toasted Sesame Seeds, Crispy Onions and Scallion.
FED | Far East Descendant
240 N. 13th Street, Philadelphia
|Iron Shirt Pork Belly Bojai Rice Bowl 铁布衫肉
|$19.00
Pork belly, Wahmuy (Talking Plum) Spice, Wahmuy Plum Sauce, Seasonal Chinese Vegetables
_________________________________________
Iron shirt technique: Martial arts technique involving the fortification of the body with an inpenetrable shell. Iron shirt pork belly: Delicious crispy shell to preserve the intense Wahmuy flavor dry rub. Served with a Chili Plum Sauce.