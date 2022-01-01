Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve pork belly

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Mike's BBQ

1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1122 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy pork belly$9.00
More about Mike's BBQ
Anejo-Northern Liberties

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Traditional Guacamole$12.00
Mexican avocados, minced red onion, jalapeno, cilantro and lime juice
Rice & Beans$7.00
Annato scneted jasmine rice, black beans cooked with mexican herbs and spices
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Crispy gulf shrimp, guacamole, tomatillo, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija cheese
More about Anejo-Northern Liberties
FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Taco$4.00
Slow roasted pork belly with a habanero pineapple salsa (red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and raw sugar) Garnished with sprig of cilantro
Pork Belly Taco$4.00
SESAME SEED ALLERGY
Slow roasted pork belly, pomegranate and pineapple glaze. Garnished with scallions, micro cilantro, pickled fresno's, sesame seeds, and comes on a bed of cabbage.
More about Loco Pez
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Standard Tap

901 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly$16.00
Cider braised pork belly, spiced orange, warm date & bulgur wheat salad, harissa glaze.
More about Standard Tap
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Community

1200 S 21st St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Fried Pork Belly Bites$12.00
Crispy fried skin on chunks of pork belly dusted in our house dry rub blend and served with our chipotle BBQ sauce
More about Community
RAMEN • NOODLES

Cheu Fishtown

1416 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (2559 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Garlic Pork Belly + Steamed Buns$30.00
ginger cabbage slaw, dill pickles, bibb lettuce, peanuts, chojang sauce.
[plus six steamed buns]
More about Cheu Fishtown
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

El Camino Real

1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly
More about El Camino Real
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

On Charcoal

6516 Castor Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Extra Pork Belly (Chicharron)$5.00
More about On Charcoal
The Lucky Well

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sesame Ginger Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Smoked then braised in our house Sesame Ginger Sauce finished with Toasted Sesame Seeds, Crispy Onions and Scallion.
More about The Lucky Well
FED | Far East Descendant

240 N. 13th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Iron Shirt Pork Belly Bojai Rice Bowl 铁布衫肉$19.00
Pork belly, Wahmuy (Talking Plum) Spice, Wahmuy Plum Sauce, Seasonal Chinese Vegetables
_________________________________________
Iron shirt technique: Martial arts technique involving the fortification of the body with an inpenetrable shell. Iron shirt pork belly: Delicious crispy shell to preserve the intense Wahmuy flavor dry rub. Served with a Chili Plum Sauce.
More about FED | Far East Descendant
Poke Burri - Philadelphia

255 south 10th st 1 fl, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Protein Side (grilled chicken, Pork Belly, Ground Pork, Tofu, Shrimp Tempura)$3.00
More about Poke Burri - Philadelphia

