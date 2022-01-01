Pork belly in Philadelphia

Pork belly, Wahmuy (Talking Plum) Spice, Wahmuy Plum Sauce, Seasonal Chinese Vegetables

Iron shirt technique: Martial arts technique involving the fortification of the body with an inpenetrable shell. Iron shirt pork belly: Delicious crispy shell to preserve the intense Wahmuy flavor dry rub. Served with a Chili Plum Sauce.

