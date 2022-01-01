Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve pork chops

Barbuzzo image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Barbuzzo

110 south 13th street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (9884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Pork Chop$23.00
bone in 8oz pork chop, cannellini beans, swiss chard, citrus favetta
More about Barbuzzo
BLOOMSDAY image

 

BLOOMSDAY

414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Mangalista Pork Chop$29.00
Grilled Stone Arch Farm Mangalista Pork Chop w/ toasted orzo pilaf, snap peas, asparagus, lemon, scallion, romesco, strawberry balsamic gastrique
More about BLOOMSDAY
Deke's BBQ image

 

Deke's BBQ

137 Berkley St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Pork sandwich 8oz$9.00
More about Deke's BBQ
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chops$15.95
SUON NUONG - Tender greens, scallion oil, chili vinegar sauce
Pork Chops Broken Rice$14.95
COM SUON NUONG - Scallion oil, daikon, chili vinegar sauce
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Wm. Mulherin's Sons image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Wm. Mulherin's Sons

1355 N Front St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (12926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1lb. Double Cut Pork Chop$56.00
Almond Romesco, mizuna salad, sherry vinagrette
More about Wm. Mulherin's Sons
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chops$15.95
SUON NUONG - Tender greens, scallion oil, chili vinegar sauce
Pork Chops Broken Rice$14.95
COM SUON NUONG - Scallion oil, daikon, chili vinegar sauce
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
On Charcoal image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

On Charcoal

6516 Castor Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Pork Chops$17.00
More about On Charcoal
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS

48th Street Grille

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buttermilk Fried Pork Chop$17.95
Served with Red Beans and Rice and Collard Greens
Jerk Pork Chop$24.00
***Spicy*** Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Braised Cabbage
More about 48th Street Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Hibiscus Tea

Stew

Chai Tea

Tacos

Dumplings

Chocolate Croissants

Chocolate Cheesecake

Cannolis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston