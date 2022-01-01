Pork chops in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve pork chops
PIZZA • TAPAS
Barbuzzo
110 south 13th street, Philadelphia
|Grilled Pork Chop
|$23.00
bone in 8oz pork chop, cannellini beans, swiss chard, citrus favetta
BLOOMSDAY
414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Grilled Mangalista Pork Chop
|$29.00
Grilled Stone Arch Farm Mangalista Pork Chop w/ toasted orzo pilaf, snap peas, asparagus, lemon, scallion, romesco, strawberry balsamic gastrique
SALADS
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Pork Chops
|$15.95
SUON NUONG - Tender greens, scallion oil, chili vinegar sauce
|Pork Chops Broken Rice
|$14.95
COM SUON NUONG - Scallion oil, daikon, chili vinegar sauce
PIZZA • TAPAS
Wm. Mulherin's Sons
1355 N Front St, Philadelphia
|1lb. Double Cut Pork Chop
|$56.00
Almond Romesco, mizuna salad, sherry vinagrette
SALADS
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia
|Pork Chops
|$15.95
SUON NUONG - Tender greens, scallion oil, chili vinegar sauce
|Pork Chops Broken Rice
|$14.95
COM SUON NUONG - Scallion oil, daikon, chili vinegar sauce
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
On Charcoal
6516 Castor Ave, Philadelphia
|Grilled Pork Chops
|$17.00