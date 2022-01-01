Pork dumplings in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve pork dumplings
DIM SUM
Bing Bing Dim Sum
1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Frozen Pork Soup Dumplings
|$10.00
8 frozen pork soup dumplings, 2 steamer liners, dumpling vinegar with ginger. Cooking instructions included.
RAMEN • NOODLES
Cheu Fishtown
1416 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia
|Pork + Chive Dumplings
|$11.00
creamy wasabi sauce [five]
New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
4260 Main Street, Philadelphia
|Pork Dumpling (4)
|$6.50