Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork ribs in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve pork ribs

Item pic

 

Pattaya Restaurant

4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nam Pork Ribs$13.00
Fried Pork Ribs, Nam Seasoning, Ginger, Thai Chili, Peanuts
More about Pattaya Restaurant
Item pic

 

Craft Hall

901 North Delaware Ave., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Spare Ribs$18.00
classic dry rub. Served with sliced milk bread, coleslaw and pickles / add additional sides for $4 each
More about Craft Hall
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (2086 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Calcutta Pork Ribs (GF)$13.00
Baby-Back Ribs / Yellow Chili Powder / Mango Chutney Glaze / Lime / Coriander
More about Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
Baby Blues BBQ image

 

Baby Blues BBQ

3432 Samson Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Memphis Style Pork Ribs
More about Baby Blues BBQ
On Charcoal image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

On Charcoal

6516 Castor Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (277 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Pork Ribs$16.00
Whole Pork Ribs W/ 2 Sides$28.00
1/2 Chicken- 1/2 Pork Ribs$27.00
More about On Charcoal
Item pic

 

The Lucky Well

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
St. Louis Cut Pork Ribs
Dry-Rubbed, Smoked over White Oak, St. Louis Cut Pork Spare Ribs
More about The Lucky Well

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Boneless Wings

Tiramisu

Steak Sandwiches

Brulee

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Baby Back Ribs

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston