Pork ribs in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve pork ribs
Pattaya Restaurant
4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia
|Nam Pork Ribs
|$13.00
Fried Pork Ribs, Nam Seasoning, Ginger, Thai Chili, Peanuts
Craft Hall
901 North Delaware Ave., Philadelphia
|Pork Spare Ribs
|$18.00
classic dry rub. Served with sliced milk bread, coleslaw and pickles / add additional sides for $4 each
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Calcutta Pork Ribs (GF)
|$13.00
Baby-Back Ribs / Yellow Chili Powder / Mango Chutney Glaze / Lime / Coriander
On Charcoal
6516 Castor Ave, Philadelphia
|1/2 Pork Ribs
|$16.00
|Whole Pork Ribs W/ 2 Sides
|$28.00
|1/2 Chicken- 1/2 Pork Ribs
|$27.00